Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Comfy Sweats As Due Date Nears & 11 More Of Her Maternity Looks

In a move that combined chic with comfort, a very pregnant Katy Perry ran errands while rocking some stylish sweats. It was yet another instance of the ‘Smile’ singer’s sharp maternity fashion.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, you just gotta get some In-N-Out Burger, right? Katy Perry did just that on Aug. 11. The 35-year-old singer was spotted running some errands on Wednesday, all while wearing a grey Adidas hoodie with matching tights. She also sported a protective face mask, since the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and she was joined by her adorable dog, Nugget. After getting her shopping done, the very pregnant Katy ducked into an In-N-Out for lunch before heading off to the rest of the day.

While Katy has specifically said when her due date is, it seems like her and Orlando Bloom’s baby girl should be arriving any day now. In the leadup to her giving birth, Katy has turned maternity into a fashion show. Though it appears that she first dressed to hide her growing bump, after she announced her pregnancy, she started to dress in ways that celebrated the baby growing inside of her. In fact, in her first performance since confirming the news – at the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final in Australia, back at the start of March – Katy showed off her pregnant figure in a variety of outfits, including a tight purple mini dress. From there, Katy has remained stylish with her maternity looks, even when she’s keeping it low-key, like this grey sweats number.

Though, when Katy was out and about on Aug. 8, it wasn’t her striped dress that caught onlookers’ attention. While running some errands, she had a mysterious object – it was either pepper spray or her car keys – tucked into her cleavage. Considering her dress didn’t appear to have pockets, this was an impromptu (and handy!) solution, but the nature of the object left some puzzled. What was that thing?

It won’t be that long until Katy can proudly call herself a mother, and a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s been “counting down the days” until she can meet her daughter, face-to-face. Even though this is Katy’s first pregnancy, the insider says she’s been “surprisingly zen” about the whole ordeal. “It helps that she meditates a lot, and also she knows what she’s getting into because she helped deliver both her sister’s babies, so she’s prepared, or as prepared as you can be,” adds the source.