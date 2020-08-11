Kendall Jenner Looks Like Little Sis Kylie Jenner’s Twin In Super Glam Instagram Post

Kendall Jenner made fans do a double-take with her latest selfie! The supermodel showed off her long lashes, subtle bronzed eyes and nude lips in closeup boomerang on August 10 — and had fans comparing her to sis Kylie Jenner!

Kendall Jenner just shared what’s arguably her most glammed-up selfie to date! The supermodel, 24, took to Instagram on Monday to post a boomerang video of her makeup, which almost looked airbrushed. Many fans in the comments noted that Kendall looked nearly identical to her little sister, Kylie Jenner — who, as fans know, runs a wildly successful multi-million dollar beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics. The mother of one just turned 23 on Monday, August 10.

“I thought this was Kylie for a second,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Such Kylie vibes here,” another mentioned. “You and Kylie look like twins,” one fan declared. And, more similar comments continued! Though, there was one comment in particular that caught the attention of many.

Kendall’s caption, which was a simple strawberry emoji, prompted her rumored, new flame Devin Booker to reply, “I like strawberries.” Kendall wrote back with four more strawberry emojis. Clearly, there’s a presumed inside joke about strawberries between the two, or so it seems.

The model and Phoenix Suns star have been spotted on a few casual outings together following her split from fellow NBA player, Ben Simmons. It’s unclear what the status of Kendall and Devin’s relationship is, seeing as he’s currently playing inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. Not to mention, Book and his underdog team are on a tear right now — aka, they’re undefeated in the bubble.

Kendall’s long lashes stole the show in her new post, as did her pinky nude lips. She donned subtle contoured cheeks with her natural, brushed brows on display. Kendall’s eyes were slightly dusted with light brown shadow on the top and bottoms lids, making her complete.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tilted her head in the closeup clip, which showed her sitting on a white couch. Kendall wore her straight, brunette hair in a half up, half down ponytail. Unfortunately, she didn’t show off her outfit, though the runway star did bare shoulders for the camera.