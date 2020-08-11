Cardi B Is Covered In Diamonds & Rocks Her Labret Piercing On The Cover Of ‘Elle’

Cardi B just landed the September cover of ‘Elle’ & the rapper looks fabulous while dripping in diamonds & showing off her labret piercing!

Another day, another achievement for Cardi B! The 27-year-old rapper just landed the September 2020 cover of Elle magazine and she looks absolutely amazing. For the cover, Cardi is pictured up close rocking a crystal Area wig that completely covered her head and hair, putting her gorgeous face on full display. The dazzling wig featured long strands of diamonds that hung down the sides of her chest while the rest encompassed her entire head and wrapped around her neck. She added even more glam when she rocked Mordekai by Ken Borochov diamond bracelet cuffs which featured long silver strands hanging down. A strapless crystal-embellished dress and three diamond piercings down her sternum added even more pizazz to her look.

As for Cardi’s makeup on the cover, she rocked a sultry light brown smokey eye with extra voluminous lashes and a nude lip lined with a dark brown and covered in a shiny gloss. Throughout the photo shoot, Cardi put her labret piercing on full display, revealing a tiny diamond stud pierced below the center of her bottom lip, just above her chin. Insanely long pointed black tip fingernails completed her edgy cover.

Cardi’s cover shoot just kept getting better as she is pictured throughout the magazine in a slew of shiny looks. Another one of our favorite photos saw Cardi in head-to-toe Paco Rabanne, as her head was covered in a gold and silver chain hood, while she rocked a matching metal top. The hood was made up of gold and silver triangle charms which covered her forehead while the metal top was low cut.

In perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot, Cardi looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve silver and black off-the-shoulder sequin Balenciaga top while a mesh black Swarovski crystal veil by Keren Wolf covered up her face. Her hair was done down in a super short straight black bob with blunt bangs covering her forehead.

We absolutely loved Cardi’s cover shoot and we cannot wait for the magazine to hits newsstands on September 8!