Has Post Malone found ‘love’ with Me Love Me A Lot? The Korean artist and rapper shared pictures of her and Post together, leading to some fans to ‘ship’ them hard.

TikTok star, rapper, and visual artist Me Love Me A Lot hinted that she and Post Malone might be more than friends on Aug. 8. While responding to a fan’s question about who she was “dating,” MLMA opened up a wallet to reveal a series of Polaroid pictures of her and Post, 25. She also soundtracked the TikTok clip with a parody of Post’s hit song, “Rockstar.” This choice of music could be interpreted in two ways: either she was confirming that they were a couple – or, it was her way of making fun of all the recent speculation about them dating.

Fans began talking about Post and MLMA being a thing around Aug. 3, after she posted a series of pictures of them partying together to Instagram. “I did makeup on [the] cutest face,” the Korean star captioned the pics of Post with even more ink (albeit temporary this time) on his bald head. This left fans raving over the possibility of these two dating. “A duo I never thought I would see,” one fan said, while another dubbed the couple “Melovemalone.” “This is my favorite crossover yet” “The cutest most talented people” “Who else thinks these two look really good together?” “I ship u both.”

Dubbed an “artist, fashion designer, rapper and all-round beauty icon” by Dazed, MLMA “[uses] her own body as a canvas to construct fantastical scenarios and serve wildly imaginative looks which are as a beautiful as they are bizarre.” She is credited for “single-handedly birthing” the “wavy-brow” trend that happened in 2017. “I did it about two years ago for fun, then I did it again last summer when I was stoned,” she told Vogue in 2018. “I posted it because I thought it looked hilarious, and then it went viral.”

“Growing up, I was super lonely, and [art] became a way of entertaining myself,” she told Vogue. “Since then, I’ve always been into creating something, whether it’s with computers, paint, pencils, or clay.” She said that she quit her day job as a fashion designer after turning 22 and decided to “explore a new life as an artist.” When she started using her body as her primary medium, she found success. “I thought it was a great way to make as many people as uncomfortable as possible,” she said to Vogue. “I feel nowadays, no one pays much attention to real art, they skim by it in their feeds. But when you scroll by one of my videos, it’s difficult to look away.”

Post has kept his personal life out of the spotlight. He reportedly dated Ashlen Diaz from 2015-2018, but details about Post’s private life are scant — and that’s how he likes it. “To my REAL fans I love you to death, to the people trying to dig so f-cking hard to try and get me to leave my girl, y’all ain’t real fans, and it needs to stop,” he tweeted in February 2019. “The past is the past, and it has nothing to do with anything. Have some respect. Who gives a f-ck? Let us live our lives.