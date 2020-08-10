David Charvet Proves He’s Still In ‘Baywatch’ Shape Going Shirtless At 48 On St Bart’s Vacation

24 years after hanging up his red ‘Baywatch’ trunks, David Charvet still looks like a shirtless snack. He showed off his tan and buff body while on vacation in the Caribbean.

How is David Charvet almost 50?!? The former Baywatch star still has the same insane body that he had playing Matt Brody on the syndicated hit from 1992-1996. The 48-year-old actor was photographed on the beach in St. Barts on Aug. 10, looking every inch the bronzed god. The only thing that separated him from his days fictionally patrolling the beach in Malibu were the color of his trunks and not having a red rescue buoy in his hand.

David showed off his impressive physique in a pair of pale blue fitted trunks with a mustard yellow waistband. His ripped abs, toned pecs and muscular arms were on display as he took a dip in the inviting turquoise-blue Caribbean sea, as well as having a glass of a cool beverage while on shore.

David wore a pair of sunglasses to cover his blue eyes, while his full brunette hair was slicked back and wet thanks to the waves. He rocked an slight mustache and beard of brown facial hair, with just a few little stray grey hairs poking through along his sideburns.

David was joined on his Caribbean getaway by his fitness model girlfriend Oksana Rykova, 26. He and former wife Brooke Burke, 48, divorced in 2018 after seven years of marriage, which produced two children, daughter Heaven, 13 and son Shaya, 12. The kids weren’t seen on the trip, as David and his super-toned, bikini-clad lady love were photographed with several other adult pals.

Looking so ripped at any age is no small feat. When Zac Efron played David’s character of Matt Brody in the 2017 Baywatch movie, he got so buff that he was down to just 5% body fat after 12 weeks of intense training and dieting. However, the 32-year-old hunk revealed during a Apr. 2, 2020 interview on YouTube’s The Hot Ones that being so over-the-top fit and bulked up was just way too much. “That was actually a really important time to do Baywatch because I realized that when I was done with that movie, I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again. Really. It was so hard,” Zac explained.