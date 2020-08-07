‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Preview: A Bride’s Crew Is ‘Very Critical’ Of The 1st Wedding Dress She Tries On

A popular radio DJ bride comes to Kleinfeld to find her perfect gown in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ preview. Randy tells her that her crew may hate the first gown, and that’s exactly what happens.

Bride Ashlee Feldman is a radio DJ in Boston. She has already found a potential dress at a bridal boutique in Boston, but she is hoping to find something to really wow her at Kleinfeld. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 8 episode of Say Yes To The Dress, Randy Fenoli and consultant Anna bring in a couple of dresses for Ashlee to try on.

Randy warns her that he’s seen that many entourages “love to just cut down the first dress.” He advises her to build up to a wedding gown she really likes. “This dress Is the biggest decision of my life. I need to walk down that aisle and I need everyone to be like ‘dayum,'” Ashlee says.

Ashlee tries on a Hayley Paige gown that costs $2,400 first. Right away, her crew is not impressed with the wedding gown. They say it’s not a favorite and doesn’t show Ashlee’s figure very well. “No one likes the dress. I don’t even think I like this dress anymore,” Ashlee admits.

Randy walks over to get an update from Ashlee. She tells him that he was right. “They were mean as hell on the first one,” Ashlee says. “You said they would be very critical on dress one, and they were very critical.” One of her friends says the dress looks like the “ballerina went to the prom.” One thing’s for sure: this dress is definitely not The One.

Randy tells Ashlee that he thinks the skirt is too much for her. “I think you’re being swallowed in this dress,” he says. They both agree about that. They agree to keep looking and try on the next wedding dress. Say Yes To The Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.