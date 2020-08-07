‘Find Love Live’ Sneak Peek: J.J. Fad’s Juana Sperling ‘Never Gave Up On Love’ After Her Ex’s Affair

J.J. Fad member Juana Sperling wants to open her heart to someone new. Despite her ex’s affair, she still believes in love. She reveals what she’s looking for in a man in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Find Love Live’ preview.

Juana Sperling is ready for her next great love. The J.J. Fad founding member will appear on the Aug. 10 episode of Find Love Live. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Juana’s dater profile.

J.J. Fad was very popular in the late ’80s and early ’90s. The group, best known for their song “Supersonic,” still tours to this day. “Believe me when I’m on stage I am scanning that crowd to see who looks good out there,” Juana says in the preview.

She reveals that when her ex told her that he was having an affair and wanted a divorce, she didn’t let it destroy her. She moved on with her life. “When it comes to finding somebody, I have 4 children,” Juana continues. “Four girls. They’re all grown. My baby is 19 and she’s in college. But I would love for my new person to have a relationship withy girls. Just come in and make it a perfect mesh.”

Juana admits that her daughters are going to be “so embarrassed” that she’s trying to find love on TV. “I never gave up on love. I am a true romantic at heart,” Juana admits. The singer is not picky about looks, but she does have a thing for someone’s smile because of her background in dental work.

She’s not insecure when it comes to dating, but she does have some concerns. “When I started to think about dating again, it was kind of hard and it kind of scared me a little bit because I always wondered if people want to talk to me because of who I am,” Juana says. “So I’m always thinking in the back of my head: do you really like me or do you like the fact that I toured with Will Smith?” Find Love Live airs Mondays at 11 p.m. on TLC.