Ramona Singer Wears Hannibal Lecter-Like Mask & Blasts ‘Late’ Co-Stars At ‘RHONY’ Reunion  

Ramona Singer isn’t happy with two of her ‘RHONY’ co-stars after she says they were an hour late to the Season 12 reunion taping on August 5! She blasted the ladies in a series of clips on Instagram, and labeled the tardiness as ‘disrespectful.’

Don’t be late on Ramona Singer‘s watch! The The Real Housewives of New York City star, 63, had some choice words for co-stars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps, who she claimed were late to the Season 12 reunion taping on Wednesday morning. Bravo fans may know that the RHONY ladies were able to tape an in-person reunion amid the COVID-19 pandemic. — An opportunity other franchises didn’t have the luxury of doing. Under those circumstances, Ramona was especially “upset” with Sonja, 56, and Luann, 55, as seen in a series of Instagram Story videos.

“I’m here at the studio waiting to film. But guess what? Guess who’s an hour late? — Sonja Morgan and Luann,” she said, calling the pair “divas” in text on top of her video. Ramona also tagged Sonja and Luann in the clip, making sure they’d see her wrath.

“I mean really girls, this is so disrespectful. The fact that we could do a reunion in person was so incredible,” Ramona continued, referencing other Housewives franchises, like Beverly Hills, which were forced to have virtual reunions due to the global health crisis. “They have such great staff here. They’re holding us up by a whole entire hour,” she went on, adding, “If I can get up, you as sure as hell can get up and I’m so upset with them.”

Earlier that morning, Ramona shared behind the scenes clips of her early AM glam session before the reunion raping. “Well, it’s early in the morning and I’m getting glammed up,” she said while dressed in a white robe with de-puffing patches under her eyes. “I can’t believe we’re finally doing a live reunion! I’m going to be as ready as I can be,” she teased.

As for the reunion? The production is taking place today, August 5 on Long Island, as previously confirmed by host Andy Cohen. Additionally, Bravo’s implementing safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Bravo is] going to have all the protocols in place, and so you know, I know that they wouldn’t be doing this in person if they thought we were in any sort of danger, so I’m not too worried about it,” Luann said on the latest episode of the HollywoodLife Podcast. “I’m careful myself and so I feel like with six feet apart and masks and everything that’s going to happen in terms of shooting this, protocols will be in place, [so] I’m feeling pretty comfortable,” Luann explained.