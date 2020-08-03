Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Yellow Bikini In Santa Barbara: More Of Her Best Swimsuit Looks

Kourtney Kardashian has kept her summer bikini queen status even without luxury overseas yachting trips. She rocked a yellow two piece during a weekend staycation in Santa Barbara, CA.

Normally Kourtney Kardashian would be wowing fans with a daily display of bikinis and other swimwear during her summer yachting trips around Italy and Greece. But since COVD-19 has shut down Americans traveling to Europe, she’s getting in plenty of staycations around Southern California where she can flaunt her amazing bikini body. After donning bikinis and sexy one pieces in Palm Springs, Malibu and Newport Beach, she headed north up the coast from L.A. to Santa Barbara, where she wore a tiny yellow two piece.

In a group of Instagram photos Kourtney posted from her getaway which she called “weekenders,” the second snapshot showed the Poosh founder leaning against a white railing next to the beach in the sexy bikini. She flaunted her tight abs and tiny waist and long legs. Behind her, blue and yellow beach umbrellas could be seen at her resort, with the cool Pacific waters in the background. Kourt wore a white long-sleeve cotton unbuttoned blouse from the new sustainable and unisex Australian label I Dream For You over her swimsuit body.

This isn’t the first time that the mother of three has opted for a yellow bikini during a summer 2020 SoCal staycation. On July 17, she shared photos of a weekend getaway to her mom Kris Jenner‘s estate in Palm Springs, CA. Kourt looked so adorable in a yellow two piece with a peasant-style crop top featuring big sleeves, and a bottom that included a super feminine ruffle around the waistband. The sunny color is so perfect for summer and with Kourt’s skin-tone.

In addition to showing off her incredible figure in the photos from Santa Barbara, the reality star also shared at least one of her summer book choices. She’s on a path to letting go of self-limiting beliefs by reading The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz. In the same photo next to the book was an orange to snack on and a disposable camera to capture memories with old-school style. The three items lay atop a white and yellow striped beach towel, which perfectly matched Kourtney’s bikini.

While Kourtney likely misses the luxuries of yachting around Italy’s Amalfi Coast in the summertime, her photos showed that Santa Barbara could easily pass for an exclusive little resort on the Mediterranean. The beach with the pretty umbrellas, a photo next to a blue pool surrounded by white loungers with yellow and white striped canopies, and white chairs around a fire pit with gorgeous mountains in the background. What a gorgeous vacation spot, and only 90 minutes up the coast from where Kourtney had been staying at the family’s $125 summer million rental in Malibu.