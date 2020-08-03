‘Pump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Bares Her Belly & Finally Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

After several months of hiding her belly amid pregnancy speculation, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Brittany Cartwright is showing off her tummy and letting fans know if she and Jax Taylor are expecting a baby.

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright‘s pregnancy rumors were at an all time high when she went boating with husband Jax Taylor, 41, former VPR star Kristen Doute, 37, and her boyfriend in mid July, and Brittany made sure to cover up her bikini-clad tummy. Now she’s showing off her belly for the first time in months, and it looks flat and trim. If anything, the Bravo star appears to have been losing weight lately, rocking a sexy crop top during a dinner out in Lexington, KY in this photo.

“Gotta take a mirror mask selfie in this bathroom,” Brittany wrote over an Instagram stories photo with her wearing a black face mask out to dinner. It showed the Bravo star wearing an off-the-shoulder crop top with a plunging keyhole front. The leopard print shirt featured puffy sleeves, but it was the bare skin around her waist and stomach that showed Brittany definitely isn’t hiding a baby bump.

That wasn’t the case on July 17, where Kristen shared an Instagram photo with Brittany and Jax while boating aboard Kentucky’s Lake Cumberland. Brittany was seen from her mid-torso on up, and held her arm around hide the amount of midsection that was visible on camera. In an IG live, Brit grabbed a blue beach cover-up and held it over her mid-section, when Kristen panned around to show the Pump Rules star in her aqua bikini, sitting aboard the vessel just drinking water.

Brittany paired the tiny top with tight skinny jeans, looking absolutely gorgeous. She added on the story photo, “Lol I didn’t bring a single pair of heels to KY,” referring to how her designer white tennis shoes didn’t exactly go with the rest of her outfit. Brittany has been in her native Kentucky ever since June, when her mom Sherri ended up in intensive care due to serious complications from bladder surgery. She rushed to her mom’s side and obviously forgot to pack going-out clothes, while worried about her mom’s health crisis. Fortunately on July 28, Brittany shared an IG photo with her mom going to a doctor’s appointment and updated fans that “she’s doing great.”

Brittany and Jax wed in a fairytale ceremony in Kentucky on June 29, 2019. She revealed during the recent season eight of VPR during a confessional that “Jax and I want to have a family very, very soon,” adding that she and her hubby were no longer using any form of birth control. Brittany told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in Dec. 2019 that “I mean we’re in the process, yeah, I’m super excited,” about having a baby that she “hoped” to get pregnant in 2020.