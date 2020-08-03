‘AGT’ 15th Anniversary Episode Sneak Peek: Shin Lim & More Famous Acts Have Taken Over Vegas

‘AGT’ is taking a look down memory lane for its 15th anniversary special on Aug. 4. HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode that highlights the acts that have made it big in Las Vegas.

America’s Got Talent is celebrating 15 years of entertainment with a retrospective featuring some of the most incredible acts over the years. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 4 episode, the judges talk about how so many of the acts have their names in lights in Las Vegas.

“When you drive down the Las Vegas Strip just to look at the billboards, there’s Mat Franco, but there’s also like Shin Lim,” judge Howie Mandel says. Magician Shin Lim, who won AGT season 13 and AGT: The Champions, admits that America’s Got Talent has totally changed his life. “AGT is where it all started for me. Ever since I won, it’s just been nonstop,” he admits.

Other AGT Vegas acts include Piff the Magic Dragon, Terry Fator, and more. Judge Simon Cowell says that when you look at the Las Vegas Strip, there are just so many AGT alums that you see. “To do well in Vegas, it’s a big deal,” he notes. The Aug. 4 episode will also take a look back at winners Kodi Lee, Grace Vanderwaal, as well as AGT: The Champions winners V. Unbeatable and Season 13 performance troupe Zurcaroh.

America’s Got Talent premiered in 2006. The show is now in its 15th season. This current season has been unlike any other due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production was temporarily suspended in March 2020 and put on hold. The acts that made it to the judge cuts performed from home, while the judges reunited in Los Angeles and properly social distanced.

This season’s live shows will also feature an AGT “first,” with several of the acts having initially auditioned online during the remote auditions due to stay-at-home orders now coming to Los Angeles to perform in the live shows. Results will be revealed during a one-hour telecast each Wednesday with five acts going through each week to the semifinals. During the Wednesday night show, fans will have a chance to save an act in jeopardy during the telecast, via the Dunkin’ Save. America’s Got Talent season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.