Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

After five months in quarantine, the country is slowly starting to open back up and the stars are beginning to rock some fabulous outfits. Despite months of sweatpants and workout outfits, some of our favorite celebs including Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner have managed to still rock gorgeous looks and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily, 29, was out in New York City on July 30 when she looked fabulous in a head-to-toe white ensemble. She showed off her long tanned legs in a high-waisted Orseund Iris Ballerina Wrap Skirt in Ivory styled with a matching long-sleeve cropped Orseund Iris Drop Shoulder Reversible Blouse in Ivory, which showed off her toned abs. Emily accessorized her outfit with a pair of Versace Ve4365Q Sunglasses and nude Nine West Gabelle Strappy Sandals.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall, 24, was out to lunch in Malibu on July 29 when she rocked a pair of high-waisted red and white gingham flared pants with a tiny white crop top that showed off her taut tummy. She accessorized her outfit with a nude Skims Seamless Face Mask, Dmy by Dmy Preston Sunglasses, and a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top in Parchment.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard, 34, was in London on July 27 when she opted for a sophisticated outfit. Her business-like ensemble consisted of a fitted cream short-sleeve Victoria Beckham Crepe Sheath Dress which she styled with an oversized black blazer on top. A pair of black pointed-toe Brian Atwood Black Cassandra Pumps and a Saint Laurent Large Loulou Bag completed her look.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, looked fabulous when she posted a picture to Instagram on July 26 rocking an all-black outfit. She donned a pair of high-waisted baggy black short-shorts styled with a tight long-sleeve Alaia Cropped Buttoned-Up Cardigan. The mother-of-three completed her look with a pair of chunky black patent leather Prada Monolith Derby Shoes, a Hermes Mini Kelly Bag, and an Emilio Pucci Circle Stripes Timeless Silk Scarf wrapped around her head.

There were so many fabulous outfits from the stars this week and each look was better than the next!