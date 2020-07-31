Ammika Harris Cozies With Adorable Son Aeko, 8 Mos, After She & Chris Brown Unfollow Each Other

Ammika Harris cuddled up to little Aeko, just days after she and Chris Brown sparked drama by unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Ammika Harris has shared an adorable new snap with her son Aeko, 8 mos after making headlines for unfollowing Chris Brown on Instagram. The former couple have been fueling the rumor mill for months about whether they’re still romantically involved, however Ammika is putting it all behind her and focusing on her little mini-me. “THE SUN,” she captioned her July 30 selfie, which showed her in an orange bandeau bikini and a shirtless Aeko in a brown bucket hat.

The youngster looked at something out of frame, and had the most adorable expression on his face as he held his mouth open, seemingly gasping. “The cutest little guy ever,” one fan wrote, while another noted his fashion-forward headwear, “Awwww the little bucket hat,” they wrote.

Aeko’s parents have been making headlines while he’s been quarantined with his doting mom in Germany since the beginning of the year. However, they totally shocked fans by unfollowing each other in late July. What makes this even more confusing was that he has a history of leaving her sexy messages in the comments section of her pics that have happened as recently as mid July. So what’s really going on between these two?

“Chris and Ammika unfollowed each other on social media but it won’t last long,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Their relationship is complicated but who could blame them? They have their ups and downs just like everybody else, plus they’re living under a microscope with the added pressure of being on different continents.” The gorgeous model has been thousands of miles away Europe amid the pandemic while Chris has remained Stateside.

“Not being able to see each other in person and spend real time together, all while being quarantined would make anybody frustrated,” the insider continued. “They have so much going on and they’ve been making the best of it after not being together and Chris not seeing his son in person for six months now. They’ll be fine and it’s really not a big deal. They’ll likely be flirting on social media again in no time.”