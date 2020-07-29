Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Claps Back After Fan Assumes She Gave Birth Already
Kailyn Lowry couldn’t help but laugh after a fan assumed the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star welcomed baby No. 4, thanks to this picture of her ex.
Kailyn Lowry, 28, appears to still be pregnant. The Teen Mom 2 star hinted that she’s still carrying her baby bump after hopping onto Instagram on July 28, where she came across a photo of her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, hanging out with their son Isaac, 10, and her other son Lux, 2 (whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez) at a water park amid a vacation without Kailyn. The picture, posted by Instagram fan account @teenmomshaderoom_, prompted one theory from a fan.
So good to see Javi spending time with Isaac
“Kail must’ve had the baby if Javi is babysitting for her,” the fan commented underneath the photo of Javi with Isaac and Lux. Kailyn quickly clapped back, “I don’t need Javi to babysit for me. But that was a cute assumption.” In another comment, she wrote, “You know I can’t help it on here,” and left three laughing emojis to make it clear that she wasn’t taking that comment seriously.
It wasn’t a far-fetched guess, though, seeing that Kailyn is far into her fourth and final trimester of pregnancy. Kailyn was 37 weeks along on the July 9 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast — and people usually give birth at about the 40th week of their pregnancy! During the podcast, Kailyn revealed that she had entered a “high-risk” stage of her pregnancy due to her weight, which was the “heaviest” it had ever been despite going through pregnancies in the past.
Kailyn also has her anemia to worry about, since with “every pregnancy you lose more blood,” the MTV star also revealed. Kailyn hadn’t even been aware of this potential danger until visiting a new doctor!
Baby Boy & I are coming up on 29 weeks & so thankful to be in our third trimester! 🙌🏼 He still doesn’t have a name, but this is the chaos, it’s how we do things. 🤪 He is currently breech, so hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room! He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night. Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints. Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy. We’ve been keeping busy at home- planning and decorating his nursery, I can’t wait to show you the finished product! Do you think he’ll turn in time or stay breech?
However, Kailyn assured her podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley that “everything seems to be fine” otherwise. This will be Kailyn’s fourth baby, and the second time she’s welcoming a child with her ex, Chris. They don’t appear to be on the best terms, however.
During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, a fan asked if Kailyn will be making the “call” to invite Chris to their baby’s birth. Kailyn made it clear that she has no such plans, and accused her ex of not being “helpful” or “consistent” for the past nine months, according to a screenshot posted by The Sun on July 16.