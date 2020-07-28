‘Yellowstone’ New Trailer: John Goes To War With Roarke & Monica Runs For Her Life

There are only 4 episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ season 3 left, and the Duttons are turning things up a notch. John Dutton faces off with Roarke, Beth vows to protect the people she loves, and more in this new trailer.

Yellowstone season 3 is halfway through, and the Duttons are facing many new threats. A new trailer has been released teasing what’s to come in the final episodes of the season. Roarke has come to town to try and demolish everything John Dutton has built, but the Dutton patriarch is not about to let that happen.

“You think you’re winning this game? You dont even know the goddamn rules,” John Dutton tells Roarke in the trailer. “Don’t worry I’m going to teach ’em to you.” Roarke doesn’t look too happy about being schooled by John.

Meanwhile, Beth and Rip are still going strong. Their relationship is in a great place, but as for Beth and Jamie’s relationship, that’s a whole different story. Fans finally learned that Beth hates Jamie because when she went to him for help as a teenager after discovering she was pregnant, he ended up having her sterilized.

Beth finally told her father about the source of her hatred for Jamie, and it’s going to change the dynamic between the Duttons forever. “I believe in loving with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to hurt what you love,” Beth says to Rip. Beth will go head-to-head with Willa Hayes in what is sure to be a showdown for the ages.

The midseason trailer features a number of major moments, including Kayce struggling with the emotional weight of what he has to do, Monica running for her life, and more.

The final moments of the trailer show John telling Beth, “The world just got a little too fast, honey. You need to find a way to slow it down.” Beth replies, “Not sure the world does slow down, Dad.” That’s not how John Dutton feels. “It does if you know how,” he says. Beth is going to need her father to teach her that trick. Yellowstone airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.