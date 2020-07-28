Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: The Possible Meaning Of Their New Baby Daughter‘s Name, Willa

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas may have strategically selected their daughter’s name — reportedly, Willa — to coincide with a special someone in their family. Learn what the adorable name could mean to the couple!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are basking in baby bliss after welcoming their first child together, a baby girl, on Wednesday, July 22. A rep for the couple confirmed the exciting news to HollywoodLife in a statement that read: “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” While other details about their bundle of joy are still under wraps, Sophie, 24, and Joe, 30, reportedly named their daughter Willa.

The beautiful name could have several meanings. “The name Willa means Feminine Form Of Will and is of American origin,” according to BabyNames.com, which notes that the moniker is “primarily by parents who are considering baby names for girls.” Interestingly enough, Sophie’s brother is named Will, — therefore, the couple could have honored her sibling with their daughter’s reported name. The name Willa could also mean “helmet or protection,” according to the popular baby website, The Bump.

The Game of Thrones actress, and the “Sucker” singer never publicly acknowledged they were expecting. News of Sophie’s pregnancy first broke in January, though there was no proof at the time. Joe and Sophie later fueled the pregnancy buzz in the beginning of March when they were photographed shopping for kids clothes at a store in Studio City, CA. Then, as the weeks went on, Sophie’s baby bump began to show when she was pictured with Joe during various outings in LA. Despite the countless bump sightings, the couple never addressed the pregnancy.

Joe and Sophie have asked for privacy during this special time with their new baby. As mentioned above, other details about their baby girl are unknown, as they’ve decided not to share at this time. Additionally, Joe’s brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas have not publicly acknowledged the birth of their niece.

Joe and Sophie, who wed in Las Vegas in a surprise ceremony, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 1. They tied the knot directly after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the famous Little White Chapel in Sin City, in which an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony. The surprise nuptials were made public when DJ Diplo live-streamed the “I dos.” Joe and Sophie later wed in a more formal ceremony in France that June, with their closest friends and family in attendance.