Pregnant ‘PLL’ Star Sasha Pieterse Reveals Her Bare Baby Bump In Gorgeous Maternity Pic

Sasha Pieterse took to Instagram to share a stunning new black and white photo that shows her lovingly cradling her bare baby bump and in the caption, she revealed she’s ‘enjoying every moment’ of her pregnancy.

Sasha Pieterse, 24, took on the popular #womensupportingwomen challenge on Instagram by posting an eye-catching maternity photo of herself looking flawless with her bare baby bump on July 27! The Pretty Little Liars star, who is expecting her first child with husband Hudson Scheaffer, posed wearing only a pair of lace underwear while covering her chest with one hand and cradling her adorable bump in the other in the stunning black and white pic She also let her hair down and gave a smile to the camera.

“Challenge accepted. Thank you my beautiful friend @kirinstagram ✨ already sleep deprived but enjoying every moment,” she wrote in the caption for the pic. “During this life changing time I am especially aware and in awe of the power of women. Watching my body transform to give life is an unexplainable joy. Love on the women around you, always. #womensupportingwomen oh, and #freethenipple 😉”

Fans quickly shared compliments in the comments section of Sasha’s pic and were eager to tell her how great she looked. “You stunner!” one wrote while another called her “beautiful.” “You’re already an incredible mom and I can’t wait to see this little guy or girl’s face 💗,” a third posted.

Before her latest snapshot, Sasha’s husband Hudson shared an equally as gorgeous photo of her putting her bump on display while wearing a short-sleeved black dress on their anniversary, May 27, which can be seen below. “Hot baby Mama Sasha 😍 Happy anniversary @sashapieterse I’m constantly counting my blessings!” he enthusiastically wrote alongside the pic. “You bring me so much joy it’s incredible. I can’t wait to see you with our baby! I love you more every day Sasha!”

Sasha opened up about getting pregnant while having polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder, in an interview with People in early July. “Just the fact that we were able to get pregnant was such a blessing because with PCOS that made me nervous,” she told the outlet. “A lot of women have infertility issues and so we were expecting more difficulty, so it’s been an absolute blessing that we were able to just get pregnant by ourselves.”

Sasha and Hudson first announced they were expecting a baby in an Instagram post on May 27. Their bundle of joy is due in Oct.