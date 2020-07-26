Kim Kardashian Wishes Grandma MJ A Happy Birthday After Kanye’s Divorce Tweet Storm

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her grandma on her 86th birthday with a sweet message. The makeup mogul also posted a throwback pic of her siblings with MJ when they were just toddlers!

Kim Kardashian, 39, posted a sweet message in honor of the KarJenner family’s true matriarch: Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell. She celebrated her 86th birthday on July 26, and despite the drama embroiling Kim and her husband Kanye West, the SKIMS founder still made time to wish her grandmother a happy birthday. She took to her Instagram story, and posted a snap of herself, Kris Jenner and MJ in bleach blonde wigs. “Happy Birthday to the one and only MJ,” she captioned the pic.

“Your grace and calmness cannot be matched. Your hard work is so inspiring. I love you so much! Thank you for your wise advice and knowledge. You are the best grandma in the world.” Kim also shared a black and white snap from the 80s, featuring her mom and grandma along with her siblings Khloe and Kourtney when they were little babies. Aw!

Happy birthday MJ 🎈 pic.twitter.com/6zbrudvJHN — Mario Kardash (@mariokardash) July 26, 2020

Kim also shared a snap of herself and MJ in a photo booth at her 85th birthday celebration just last year. It comes amid plenty of Kardashian family drama, specifically involving Kanye. The rapper recently took to Twitter, and shared a deeply personal story about how the couple allegedly discussed aborting their eldest daughter North, 7, in 2012. He also said he wanted to “divorce” the reality star. “I almost killed my daughter…My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying,” he said at his South Carolina presidential campaign event on July 19. “She had the pills in her hand…Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” he said.

He then made a public apology to Kim on July 25. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he tweeted. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me.”