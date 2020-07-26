Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Proves She’s The Bikini Queen Of Summer In New Striped Look Plus More Her Best Bikinis

Elizabeth Hurley has done it again! The actress & designer stunned as she showed off a sexy striped swimsuit from her own ‘Elizabeth Hurley Beach’ line.

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, is so gorgeous! The Royals alum modeled a two-piece striped bikini in her latest Instagram photo, posted to her account on Sunday, July 26. As always, Elizabeth slayed in the look by her own line Elizabeth Hurley Beach, showing off her insanely toned body and curves. “The Great Escape,” she captioned the pic, including a kissing-face emoji. The British-born actress was all-smiles as she posed in the scenic outdoors, with lush green trees surrounding her with a glimpse of a lake or the ocean behind her.

She accessorized with a bold black pair of sunglasses, opting to keep her highlighted brunette locks back in a bun! The Estée Lauder spokeswoman appeared to be makeup free, showing off her perfect complexion which she has often credited the brands’ holy grail product: the Advanced Night Repair Serum, which she admitted to using “religiously twice a day” since 1995. Sunscreen is also a must-have for the beauty — specifically Clinique’s SPF 50. “English sunshine….. but with my trusty SPF 50,” she wrote in a caption, holding up the item as she sported a yellow bikini bottom on May 22.

Elizabeth is no stranger to bomb swimsuit photos, and has proved she’s the bikini queen of summer in recent weeks! Back in May, she looked absolutely amazing in a turquoise blue two piece, featuring a strapless top and low-rise bottom. “Somewhere over the rainbow…. is a #HasinaBikini waiting for you- named after one of my best friends @haseenajethmalani,” she captioned the May 30 snap, shouting out her close friend Haseena Jethmalani. Elizabeth also captured a beautiful rainbow with her camera!

While she often appears to be soaking up the sun and relaxing in her swimwear, she did recently reveal that she also works out in her bikinis! The Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery actress lifted two small, hot pink weights in a video posted on May 19, rocking a matching paisley-print two piece. “Every day, doing a few arm exercises,” she narrated in the short clip, filmed in her stunning terrace area. “#lockdown #eveningsun #birdsong @elizabethhurleybeach #kashmirbikini,” she put in her caption, hashtagging the $190 “Kashmir” bikini available on her website.

The 55-year-old was once again glowing in a snap shared to the official Instagram account for Elizabeth Hurley on July 1. Posing on an unidentified but breathtaking beach, Liz raised her arms to the clear-blue sky as she rocked a baby blue and lavender colored triangle bikini top. The boho-inspired item featured luxe gold chain details, adding a touch of glam to the $167 item. She looked so happy and full of joy in the photo, and looked absolutely incredible, as always.

Elizabeth — who is mom to son Damian Hurley, 18 — has proved to have an extensive bikini collection over the years, including a leopard print one. She sported the flirty printed item in a beach photo snared to the Elizabeth Hurley Beach account on June 1. Hugh Grant‘s ex was once-again all-smiles as she frolicked on the beach, staying covered up in a gorgeous paisley printed kimono with taupe fringe details.

Prior to quarantine, Elizabeth admitted to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that she doesn’t work out that much. “None, sorry,” she replied to Andy when he asked about her workout plan, adding that she avoids dairy and eats tons of fruits and vegetables. Well, whatever Elizabeth is doing — she looks absolutely amazing!