Katy Perry rocked a whimsical look for her performance on digital music festival ‘Tomorrowland’! Her growing baby bump definitely looked ready to pop.

Katy Perry, 35, showed off her growing baby bump! The Smile star looked so cute in a bright orange dress with large white polka dots and a purple feather trim in a selfie posted to her Instagram on Saturday, July 25. Known to swap her hair colors, she unveiled a neon orange hue that perfectly matched her festive ensemble! She protectively placed her right hand just above her bump in the iPhone snap, seemingly posing in a makeup trailer as she got ready for an appearance at digital music festival Tomorrowland.

“Orange you glad TODAYS THE DAY!” she began her caption, hilariously adding orange emojis. “Hope you enjoy my (big) top tier performance at @Tomorrowland Around the World the digital festival – 12.50pm PDT / 3.50pm EDT / 21h50 CET – info & tickets: tomorrowland.com or at the link in my bio,” she added, promoting her appearance at the festival, which also included appearances by celebrity DJs Steve Aoki, David Guetta, and Tiesto.

The Santa Barbara native complimented the whimsical look with a unique hair-do, keeping her freshly-dyed tresses in a beach wave with three mini buns. Her colorful make-up also tied the look together, with a swipe of lavender shadow on her eyes and a hot pink matte lipstick. She also added a pair of purple-and-gold drop earrings, completing her outfit with an on-trend pair of pointy white high-heeled mules which sat on a bench to her right.

Katy also shared a short from her performance, and it looked nothing short of incredible. “Hello Tomorrowland! I’m Katy Perry and I hope you can smile with me tonight,” she addressed fans from a virtual hot air balloon. “Let’s go!” she declared, as her hair moved in tandem with a wind machine.

Her baby bump looked bigger than ever, and Katy is expected to give birth very soon! The star previously confirmed she was due this “summer” in her announcement via Instagram after the premiere for “Never Worn White.” Since, she’s confirmed that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, have been busy getting ready for the arrival of their little girl. “There’s [a car seat] in the garage…it’s all happening, bit by bit, little by little,” she spilled on Celebrity Small Talk, also revealing she’s ready-to-go with a hybrid SUV.

Orlando has also opened up about what he’s most looking forward to when their baby is born! “I’m really looking forward to those very late nights when I’ll be getting up and doing a bottle,” he said to Good Morning America host Lara Spencer on July 3. “I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby…you know those quiet times at home just you and the family and a little one and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world,” the Lord Of The Rings actor gushed.