‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Preview: Tracy Doesn’t Limit Her Budget & Falls In Love With $32K Gown

Tracy is a Kentucky socialite and basically has an unlimited budget for her wedding gown. In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ preview, Tracy tries on a $32,600 wedding dress!

Bring out the expensive gowns! There’s a socialite in our midst! Tracy comes to Kleinfeld Bridal looking to find the perfect wedding gown for her Kentucky nuptials in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 25 episode of Say Yes To The Dress. Randy Fenoli and other consultants pull gowns, many of them with a steep price tag. One of them is “half off” at $15,000!

“If there’s going to be a 1,000 people at this wedding, she definitely needs a show-stopping dress,” Randy says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. Now that’s a big wedding! For Tracy, she has to find just the right gown fit for Kentucky high society. “I feel like kind of being a socialite, especially in Kentucky, you know it’s a lot of pressure,” Tracy admits. “My wedding is going to be a very big deal in Louisville.”

Tracy adds that there’s “a lot of pressure” on her because she has a “unique” taste. But it’s not exactly all about her. “It has to fit in with his very well known family as well as mine, but I don’t want to look like everybody else,” she continues. One of the first gowns she tries on is a $32,600 Pnina Tornai wedding gown exclusive to Kleinfeld.

The gown has a tulle bottom, gorgeous jewels, and sheer detailing. Tracy loves it from the moment she tries it on. When she walks out, her loved ones are in awe. “I think the designer made this dress for my daughter,” Tracy’s mother, Diane, says. Her mother thinks it’s going to be hard for anything to top this dress. She might be right!

This season of Say Yes To The Dress will feature special guests like Bachelor Nation star Caila Quinn and Big Brother’s Bayleigh Dayton. Say Yes To The Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.