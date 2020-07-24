‘RHOBH’ Cast ‘Trying To Stay Out Of’ Denise Richards & Brandi Glanville’s Hookup Drama

The ‘RHOBH’ ladies ‘believe’ Brandi Glanville when it comes to her alleged affair with Denise Richards, but they ‘really don’t care’ if it happened or not.

The drama on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is at an all-time high this season, especially when it comes to the rumored hook-up between Denise Richards, 49, and Brandi Glanville, 47! After Brandi alleged that the pair had sex, Denise quickly slapped her with a cease-and-desist letter — and the other cast members don’t want to get involved. “The other ladies are really trying to stay out of the Denise and Brandi drama now,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“They’re all just trying to keep their mouths quiet, especially after Brandi was served the cease and desist so they see she means business and they don’t want to deal with that,” the source explained, noting that the RHOBH cast wants Denise to be honest. “They just want [Denise] to be truthful and feel like she’s not about a variety of things, but they really don’t care if she did or didn’t have the affair. Most of them seem to believe Brandi,” they also revealed.

Given the legal drama between Denise and Brandi, the cast — which includes Kyle Richards, 51, Teddi Mellencamp, 39, Lisa Rinna, 57, Erika Girardi, 49, Dorit Kemsley, 44, and new comer Garcelle Beauvais, 53 — haven’t had much interaction with Denise since taping the reunion on July 16. “Outside of the reunion, they haven’t really spoken to her except for Garcelle,” the insider added. “They have a group text that they’ll chat on about certain things and Denise will reply when she needs to, but that’s it,” they concluded. Notably, Garcelle unfollowed Lisa — who has had plenty of drama with Denise this season — after taping the reunion.

On the July 22 episode of RHOBH, Brandi dished on what allegedly happened between her and Denise. The Drinking and Tweeting author explained that Denise and her husband Aaron Phypers “had an understanding” and that the Bold and the Beautiful star “could be with girls if she wanted to. And as long as, you know, it wasn’t with a guy.” Brandi visited Denise while she was filming a project in Northern California — where they supposedly had sex. “I just slept in the bed with Denise…the first night, I was there, we just had a good night, we’re hanging out, and then, the next night, we got really drunk and we were so f***ed up, and … we just kind of hooked up. We hooked up,” she said.