Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

Some of our favorite stars including Hailey Baldwin & Kendall Jenner were out this week in fabulous outfits & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Some parts of the country are slowly starting to open up again after being in quarantine for months and the stars are re-emerging in amazing outfits. Despite having to wear face masks while out in public, the celeb set has managed to make the face coverings look stylish. From Hailey Baldwin to Kendall Jenner, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week, which you can see when you scroll down below!

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey, 23, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she went out to eat at Nobu Malibu on July 19. The blonde model rocked a long-sleeve white Christopher Esber Cut out Dress that had a gaping hole on her taut stomach. She accessorized the ruched frock with a Greg Yuna Jesus Pendant, a Greg Yuna Moon Cut Ball Chain, Femme Vignette Mule Sandals, an Anita Ko Sagittarius Zodiac Coin Pendant with Diamond Frame, a Fallon Short Herringbone Chain Necklace, a Bottega Veneta Chain Cassette Bag in Grass, and Jennifer Fisher Mini Jamma Hoop Earrings.

Kendall Jenner

Hailey’s BFF, Kendall, 24, looked just as fabulous when she accompanied Hailey to dinner. In true Kendall style, the supermodel showed off her insanely long legs in a high-waisted Mozh Mozh Zanga Mini Skirt paired with a super tiny black spaghetti strap Steele Micro Tank that put her toned abs on full display. She styled her look with a pair of Staud Audrey Sandals, Gold Medium Molten Hoops Earrings, a By Far Baby Amber Bag, and a Skims Face Mask in Onyx.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods, 22, tried out this summer’s hottest trend – tie-dye – while out to lunch at Nobu Malibu on July 23. Jordyn opted to wear a satin spaghetti strap orange and white tie-dye midi dress with a low-cut cowl neckline. The silky dress hugged her curvaceous figure and she styled the frock with a tan cropped jacket which she draped off her shoulders. A high messy bun, a face mask, and a pair of kitten heels completed her look.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, rocked a head-to-toe black leather look when she was out to eat at Nobu Malibu on July 22 rocking a baggy long-sleeve Nanushka Naum Shirt with a pair of tight black leather flared pants. She accessorized her look with a nude Skims Face Mask, a pair of Stella McCartney Snake Mules, and a Hermes Mini Kelly Bag.

Demi Lovato

Recently engaged Demi Lovato, 27, was out to eat in LA on July 22 when she donned a long-sleeve ruched white Retrofete Flynn Dress that was cinched in at the waist and baggy at the bodice. She styled the mini dress with a pair of Casadei City Light Blade Penny Pumps in White Leather, a By Far Mini Silver Glitter Leather Bag, her new Peter Marco Emerald Cut Diamond Engagement Ring, and a pair of Established Extended Horseshoe Earrings.

There were so many amazing outfits that the celebs wore this week and we can’t wait to see what they show off next week!