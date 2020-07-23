Marlon Wayans Mourns The Passing Of His Mother Elivira: I’ve Got ‘An Angle To Lift Me’ Now

‘Scary Movie’ star Marlon Wayans has paid tribute to his mother, who sadly passed away. He shared a selfie on July 23 — a birthdate they both share.

Marlon Wayans has paid tribute to his mom Elivira, on what would have been her birthday. The 48-year-old took to Instagram on July 23 to share a selfie of the pair from 2017. “Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you,” he began. “Today i celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt… i just love you ma. #missyou i accomplished so much, made you so proud… but now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl s**t ma, i gave you all my bdays… wth do i do now millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well.”

The comedian posted the snap on the birthdate he shares with his late mother, and fans were quick to offer words of comfort. “so very sorry for the loss of this extraordinary matriarch. Im sending my love prayers and sympathy to you and the family,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “Oh no. I’m sorry to hear this Marlon. Sending so much love to you brother.”

