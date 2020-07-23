Tanisha Thomas, Camilla Poindexter & More ‘BGC’ Alum Mourn Loss Of Costar Demitra Roche

Several ‘Bad Girls Club’ alum poured their hearts out on social media after news broke about the death of Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche.

Demitra Roche’s death was announced by record producer Vince Valholla, the founder of Valholla Entertainment where she used to work as Vice President of A&R. “I’m at a loss for words,” he tweeted on Wednesday, July 22. “Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones.” The cause of how she died has not yet been revealed. She was only 34 years old.

Millions of fans fell in love with Demitra’s fun and upbeat spirit when she made her debut at the beginning of its eighth season in 2018. Tanisha Thomas, a BGC legend who hosted the show’s reunion for many years, wrote a touching tribute to her on Instagram. “I’m a woman of many words but tonight I’m in disbelief and devastated,” she penned. “I just learned about the sudden passing of my bgc sis #Mimi. I’ve been battling silently all year and this news just crushed me. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Camilla Poindexter, one of Demitra’s costars, wrote something similar in Tanisha’s comments section. “I’m so sad for her family. Prayers and strength during this time.” Danielle “Danni” Victor, who was also part of the BGC8 cast, posted several beautiful pics of them together. “Still can’t get over this. I found a few pictures of Mimi, look at us so young and excited for this journey. She had so much more life to live. To see more pictures of her check my story, unfortunately IG won’t let me post more than 10. May angels carry her home.”

Others BGC stars, like Amy Cieslowski and Gabrielle “Gabbi” Victor spoke about Demitra in the most heartbreaking of ways after her tragic passing. She’s the second alum from the series to pass following season 12 castmate Linsey Jade who died in 2015.

Demitra spent her recent years working in Human Resources at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek according to her LinkedIn profile after making it big in the music industry back in the early 2010’s. Our hearts go out to Demitra’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.