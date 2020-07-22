Drake Shows Off His Sexy Freckles In New Selfie While Partying In Barbados: See Pics

Drake may be in Barbados to shoot a new music video, but he’s still finding time to party and enjoy the sunshine.

Drake is enjoying his downtime in Barbados, and it seems the 33-year-old “God’s Plan” hitmaker is getting plenty of sun! He took to his Instagram Stories on July 21 to share a very up-close selfie — so close in fact, that his freckles were on display. The Canadian crooner rocked a USA basketball tee as he stared intensely into the camera. The selfie was followed by several clips filmed in a club, as Drake partied with pals.

Earlier in the week, he posted a shirtless snap that showed off his toned abs, sculpted beard and variety of tattoos. He also rocked a head scarf and blingy diamond earrings! The “Hotling Bling” singer has been the name on everybody’s lips since landing in Barbados — which just so happens to be the country that his ex Rihanna, 32, hails from. He stirred the pot even more when pics of him hanging with her family emerged on social media. So does this mean that something could be happening between them again?

Not so much, as he was there for professional reasons. “Drake and his crew flew to Barbados on his new private plane because they’re there for a week or so to shoot a music video,” a HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week. “Drake arrived on July 11 which was the first day Barbados opened its airport to international visitors after a long lockdown due to the pandemic.”

A second source also told HL that Drake’s son, Adonis Graham stayed behind in Canada with his mom Sophie Brussaux. “Sophie and Adonis are not travelling with Drake right now, they stayed behind in Toronto. His relationship with her is amazing but they’re strictly co-parents,” the insider dished. “Drake‘s so happy that she’s moved to Toronto with Adonis because he loves having his son close by. His family has gotten to be very close with Adonis and with Sophie too. Drake does everything to give his son the best life possible and that includes treating his son’s mother with nothing but love and respect.”