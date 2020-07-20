See Pics
Hailey Baldwin Struts Her Stuff In Sexy Heels & Daisy Dukes While Filming Music Video In LA — Pics

Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Hailey Baldwin Puts her Model Legs on Display While Shooting New Project in LA with Singer, Miguel. Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5177975 200720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Hailey Rhode Bieber was seen arriving to The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in daisy dukes and a long purple shirt. 20 Jul 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: PG/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689847_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Baldwin was spotted wearing a white face mask while showing off her toned figure in a crop top and Daisy Dukes as she walked on a music video set in Los Angeles on July 20.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, looked amazing in a casual and summer-friendly outfit on July 20 when she was shooting a music video in Los Angeles, CA. The blonde beauty wore a white crop top underneath a long purple button-down shirt and a pair of Daisy Dukes for the outing. She also added to the look with tan strappy heels and made sure to stay safe with a white face mask as she held a drink in her hand.

Hailey Baldwin looking amazing in Daisy Dukes on July 20, 2020. (PG/MEGA)

At one point, Hailey was also seen without her purple overshirt and it helped her show off her toned arms as well. The model had her hair down and parted in the middle with the look and was getting into a car during the sighting. She appeared relaxed and comfortable, which is hopefully an indication that her day of filming went well!

Hailey’s latest outing comes after she stunned in a tie-dye outfit from Drew House, her husband Justin Bieber‘s clothing line, on July 4. She wore the colorful outfit over a pink bikini, which she let peek out in one Instagram photo. She also showed off the strapless bikini top as she posed without the tie-dye shirt in another pic.

Hailey Baldwin looking great on the set of a music video in Los Angeles, CA. (DIGGZY/SplashNews)

Before her July looks, Hailey got attention for a different bikini pic that she took while vacationing in Utah in June. In the photo, she posed in a light orange bikini while sitting on a white outside sofa-style chair and wearing a sun hat and sunglasses. As many of her photos do, she received a positive response from fans who complimented the swimwear.

Hailey is known for often wearing stylish summer-themed outfits and bikinis over the years, so her latest pics are no surprise. No matter how many snapshots she shares, though, she always seems to know how to impress, and we can’t wait to see what else she shows off in future posts!