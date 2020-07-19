Linkin Park Claps Legally Against Trump & Twitter Disables His Video Using Their Music

Linkin Park took to Twitter to reveal that a ‘cease and desist has been issued’ to President Donald Trump after he used their song ‘In the End’ in a now-deleted campaign-style video without their permission.

Linkin Park let the public know that they do not “endorse” President Donald Trump, ,74 after Twitter deleted one of his campaign-like videos that used their 2002 song “In the End’ on the night of July 18, due to a copyright complaint. Trump retweeted the video from White House social director Dan Scavino but it was removed after the social media site received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice from Machine Shop Entertainment, a management company owned by Linkin Park, Variety reported. Shortly after the removal of the video, the band, which includes the late Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, and Rob Bourdon, took to their official Twitter account to respond.

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

After some Linkin Park fans took notice of Trump using the band’s song for his video, many of them took to their own Twitter accounts to express their opinions and use the opportunity to retweet one of Chester’s Jan. 2017 tweets that condemned Trump. “I repeat….. Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in,” his tweet read.

Chester sadly died by suicide in July 2017 and fans posted the tweet to remind others he was not a Trump fan and would have most likely not approved the use of his band’s song in one of Trump’s campaign videos. “As Trump violates copyrights of using Linkin Park’s music… Here is a reminder how Chester felt about the current man in office,” one fan wrote while retweeting Chester’s tweet.

Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted…anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!! — JUNG YOUTH (@JUNGYOUTHmusic) July 19, 2020

The version of “In the End” that was used in Trump’s video was recorded by Tommee Profitt featuring Fleurie and Jung Youth, according to Variety. The latter tweeted about the music issue Saturday night, which you can see in the tweet above. “Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted…anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism,” the tweet read. “Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down.”

Linkin Park isn’t the only artist who’s had problems with Trump using their music without approval. The Rolling Stones threatened to file a lawsuit against Trump if he continued playing their music at his presidential rallies and Neil Young and the estate of Tom Petty also issued statements condemning Trump for using their music.