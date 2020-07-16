Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Culpo & 25 More Stars Slaying In Crop Tops That Are Perfect For Summer

The warm weather is here, which means our favorite A-listers are breaking out their crop tops! Stars like Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski are showing us how to expertly rock the trend.

Summer is here, which means crop tops are front and center in our favorite celebs’ wardrobes! The tiny tops are the perfect way to beat the heat, and we’re looking to Hollywood’s hottest A-listers for tips on how to rock them. Emily Ratajkowski has favored the crop top look for years, and with her enviable figure, we certainly don’t blame her. The model was recently spotted walking her dog on the streets of New York City in a black crop, which she paired with baggy pants and an oversized denim jacket. Trust Em Rata to look like a million bucks in anything she wears!

Olivia Culpo is also a huge fan of crop tops, and was spotted in Miami back in January showing off her insanely toned figure in a Georges Hobeika ensemble. The date night outfit featured a skintight long-sleeve yellow crop top with a high-waisted sheer maxi skirt. Olivia’s six-pack abs were on full display in her bright yellow top which was cropped just under her chest. She styled the top with a high-waisted sheer maxi skirt that was completely covered in intricate beading and sequins, while a plunging hip-high slit on the side revealed her long, toned and tanned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of crystal-bedazzled ankle-strap sandals and gorgeous glam. The former pageant queen truly proved that you can dress up a crop top to the max!

Miley Cyrus is another star who has never been afraid to show skin, and even though it’s been several years since she got naked on a wrecking ball, she’s still not shy about showing off her toned figure. That makes crop tops the perfect outfit choice for her, and she’s worn them on quite a number of occasions! She joins celebs likeTaylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid who are often spotted rocking the trend. To see more celebs wearing crop tops, click through the gallery above for some summer fashion inspo.