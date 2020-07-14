Donald Trump Debuts More Natural Gray Hair Amid Pandemic & Twitter Says It’s Now ‘Less Orange-Yellow’

Donald Trump showed off a more grayish tone to his usual blonde hair during a press conference in the White House Rose Garden on July 14 and one Twitter user claimed he’s trying to ‘look like Biden’.

President Donald Trump, 74, debuted a more natural hair makeover on July 14 when his locks appeared to have more gray tones to them during a press conference about China in the White House Rose Garden. The look was definitely different from his usual blondish color that we’re used to seeing and many viewers took to Twitter to tweet about the change. Although some people said the color looked good on him, others called him “desperate” and criticized him, diminishing his potential of becoming a “silver fox.”

“White hair day on the left…yellow on the right?” one Twitter user wrote in the caption for a side-by-side photo of Trump at his recent conference and an older one. “Is Trump’s hair less orange-yellow than usual?” another asked. “TRUMP’S SO DESPERATE HE’S TRYING TO LOOK LIKE BIDEN!” a third posted.

Is Trump’s hair less orange-yellow than usual? pic.twitter.com/ibNdZFjynO — Louie Dean Valencia, PhD (@BurntCitrus) July 14, 2020

“Trump is letting his gray hair show because he wants to copy [Joe] Biden’s hair. Hey Dishonest Don, it’s what is underneath his hair that matters,” another tweet read, while a fifth wrote, “Did Trump forget to dye his gray hair blonde?”