Adam Levine Mourns Music Video Co-Star Kelly Preston After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘My First Pretend Kiss’

Adam Levine and Kelly Preston once co-starred as on-screen lovers in the Maroon 5 music video, ‘She Will Be Loved.’ Sixteen years later, Adam is sharing his grief over the ‘Jerry Maguire’ star’s death.

She will be loved, forever. Adam Levine, 41, paid tribute to his former music video co-star Kelly Preston, after the actress sadly lost her life to breast cancer at just 57 years old on July 12. To remember their time together, the Maroon 5 frontman took to Instagram to share a photo from his 2004 music video for “She Will Be Loved.” Adam and Kelly co-starred as forbidden lovers in the video.

A scene of Adam Levine and Kelly Preston from the 2004 music video, “She Will Be Loved,” released under OctoScope Music, LLC.

“My first pretend kiss…We will miss you Kelly. You’ll always hold a special place in my heart,” Adam wrote in his post’s caption. The famous singer was just 25 years old when he filmed the music video, in which he has a secret affair with his on-screen girlfriend’s mother (played by Kelly, who was 41 years old). “She Will Be Loved” is one of Maroon 5’s most iconic songs; the music video has built up more than 552 million views since it was uploaded to YouTube in 2009.

In real life, Kelly’s lover was one of Hollywood’s most famous stars: John Travolta. The Grease star, who had been married to Kelly since 1991, mourned the loss of his longtime love in a heartbreaking announcement on the day of her death. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side,” John wrote. You can read the rest of his touching message, here.

John and Kelly first crossed paths while filming The Experts in 1987, and shared three children: daughter, Ella, 20, son, Benjamin, 9, and another son, Jett, who died at just 16 years old after suffering a seizure in 2009. Kelly had been fighting a private battle with breast cancer for two years, according to a statement that was provided to People after her death.

“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” a family representative told the outlet. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.” Kelly was famous for starring in hit movies like Jerry Maguire, Twins, The Cat in the Hat, Jack Frost and Sky High.