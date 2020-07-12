Tweet
Amber Riley Claps Back After People Criticize Her Over Naya Rivera Silence: ‘Show Some Respect’

Naya Rivera poses for a portrait in New YorkNaya Rivera Portrait Session, New York, USA
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Naya Rivera was last spotted out shopping at Albertson's grocery store with her son Josey Hollis. The Glee star has gone missing at a lake in Southern California. Rivera, 33, vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening after she had rented a boat and was presumed to have gone swimming. Her son was found on the boat hours later sleeping. Ventura County Sheriff's Department will deploy divers and air units this morning as they continue to search for Rivera. Pictured: Naya Rivera, Josey Hollis Dorsey BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2020 BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Naya Rivera doesn't mind getting her hands dirty as she steps out to grab her trash cans after garbage day. Naya made sure to use latex gloves while handling her trash cans to bring inside. Pictured: Naya Rivera BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Naya Rivera and son Josey Hollis Dorsey 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ co-star Amber Riley demanded ‘respect’ from their fans, reminding them that this is a ‘very real’ and ‘devastating’ time for them.

Amber Riley, 34, is clapping back! The Glee alum spoke out against fans who have posted comments that she and other co-stars have been relatively silent on social media following the disappearance of 33-year-old Naya Rivera. “Show some respect,” Amber began her emotionally charted tweet, posted on Sunday, July 12. “All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family,” the Infamous star added.

“No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating,” Amber wrote, going on to demand “focus” on the real issue at hand. “Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now,” she poignantly concluded, including “#helpfindnaya #NayaRivera #nayariveramissing” in a follow up tweet. Naya has been missing since July 8, after going boating at Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son Josey. The little boy was discovered alone on the boat hours later, explaining to police that his mother went swimming and never came back.

Heather Morris, 33, has also spoken out about her dear friend Naya. “My name is Heather Morris, I’m Naya’s close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” she wrote in response to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department’s tweet that the search was “winding down.” Crews have continued to search for Naya, however, have confirmed her body may “never” be found due to “entanglement” in the water.

The tweet comes just a day after fellow Glee star Matthew Morrison, 41, was spotted looking sad. The actor was exiting a Home Depot store, pushing a cart full of wood, as he appeared somber in a face mask. He kept his expression down as he continued walking to the parking lot with a friend.

Naya’s child friend Tahj Mowry, 34, also wrote an emotional tribute to the actress. “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light,” he wrote. “We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak,” he went on. “A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been,” he also added.