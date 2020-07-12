Amber Riley Claps Back After People Criticize Her Over Naya Rivera Silence: ‘Show Some Respect’

Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ co-star Amber Riley demanded ‘respect’ from their fans, reminding them that this is a ‘very real’ and ‘devastating’ time for them.

Amber Riley, 34, is clapping back! The Glee alum spoke out against fans who have posted comments that she and other co-stars have been relatively silent on social media following the disappearance of 33-year-old Naya Rivera. “Show some respect,” Amber began her emotionally charted tweet, posted on Sunday, July 12. “All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family,” the Infamous star added.

Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now. — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) July 12, 2020

“No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating,” Amber wrote, going on to demand “focus” on the real issue at hand. “Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now,” she poignantly concluded, including “#helpfindnaya #NayaRivera #nayariveramissing” in a follow up tweet. Naya has been missing since July 8, after going boating at Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son Josey. The little boy was discovered alone on the boat hours later, explaining to police that his mother went swimming and never came back.

Heather Morris, 33, has also spoken out about her dear friend Naya. “My name is Heather Morris, I’m Naya’s close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” she wrote in response to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department’s tweet that the search was “winding down.” Crews have continued to search for Naya, however, have confirmed her body may “never” be found due to “entanglement” in the water.

My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

The tweet comes just a day after fellow Glee star Matthew Morrison, 41, was spotted looking sad. The actor was exiting a Home Depot store, pushing a cart full of wood, as he appeared somber in a face mask. He kept his expression down as he continued walking to the parking lot with a friend.

Naya’s child friend Tahj Mowry, 34, also wrote an emotional tribute to the actress. “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light,” he wrote. “We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak,” he went on. “A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been,” he also added.