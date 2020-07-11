‘Survivor’ Winner Mike Holloway & ‘Big Brother’ Alum Meg Maley Get Engaged: ‘Could Not Be Any Happier’

Two CBS starlets will be walking down the aisle! Mike Holloway, the Season 30 champ of ‘Survivor,’ popped the question to fellow reality television star Meg Maley. The sweet moment was even caught on film.

Mike Holloway, 43, is celebrating a victory even greater than winning Survivor. Meg Maley, 30, a fellow CBS reality television star who competed on Season 17 of Big Brother, said “yes” to Mike’s proposal! Both small screen stars broke the happy news with separate engagement posts on July 10. Mike made a far drive to get down on one knee!

“When he drives 23 hours to make sure you’re with your family, plans a detailed fam scavenger hunt, the sweetest proposal and he’s THE guy, you say yes. [ring emoji] Could not be any happier,” Meg gushed in an Instagram post, which included a photo of the Big Brother alum wrapping her arms around her new fiancé. Of course, this photo also served as an opportunity for the future bride to flash her new diamond ring.

Meg also included a sneakily-recorded clip of the moment Mike popped the question. She laughed in disbelief in the video, until they finally shared a celebratory kiss. Meanwhile, Mike had much fewer words to say about the engagement, letting his ecstatic smile say all we needed to know in the photo above. “I Liked it,” Mike simply wrote in his engagement announcement on Instagram.

Mike and Meg’s love story began at the end of 2015, after Meg’s season of Big Brother (also called Big Brother 17) finished airing. Meg celebrated their four-year anniversary in Dec. 2019 with a sweet photo of themselves at the beach and wrote, “Somehow 4 years ago today, this guy knew to keep calling me…and calling me. So thankful he did and so lucky to call him my family.”

Meanwhile, Mike recently celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Survivor, since he met Meg through their mutual connection to CBS (the network that aired both of their reality television shows). “Congratulations to #Survivor. 20 years of bringing people together. Meg and I are very grateful to #CBS #Survivor #BB without you there would be no us. #Thankful Can’t wait to watch all my peeps looking forward to an amazing season,” Mike wrote in an Instagram post on Feb. 12. Congratulations to the future bride and groom!