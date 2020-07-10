Sinéad Harnett Teams with VanJess & Masego For A Song That’s All About Fun: Listen To ‘Stickin’

Everything is better with friends! On ‘Stickin,’ soulful singer Sinéad Harnett joins R&B sister duo VanJess and jazz-funk superstar Masego for ‘bouncy’ new song that’s hotter than a night in July.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has put your typical summer activities on hold, it doesn’t mean you can’t have a safe season of sunny days and sizzling nights. When the heat does climb up in the 80s, 90s, and triple-digits, one way to keep cool is with the new track from R&B sensation Sinéad Harnett. The North London-native has released “Stickin.'” It’s both the lead single off her upcoming sophomore album and a low-key jam that’s an early contender for Song of the Summer. With help from VanJess (an R&B duo composed of sisters Ivana and Jessica Nwokike) and genre-bending maestro Masego, “Stickin'” is the perfect soundtrack to rooftop happy hours or afternoon cookouts.

“Making this song was so much fun,” Sinéad tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The beat has such a bounce to it and brought the melodies out of me straight away. ‘Stickin’ is playful, and all about that ‘can’t live with, can’t live without’ type of person that keeps you around. I loved how VanJess made their own spin on that notion, and how Masego gave his side to the story in response.”

Collaborations like “Stickin'” were instrumental in Sinéad’s early success. Appearances on tracks by Disclosure (“Boiling”), Kaytranda (“Heal You”) and Snakeships (“No Other Way,” “Rather Be With You”), and Ridmental (“Home,” “Hide,” “Baby”) helped Sinéad build a buzz around her powerful voice. In 2016, she released her hit single, “If You Let Me,” featuring frequent collaborator GRADES. In 2019, she released her long-awaited debut, Lessons In Love, which was an immediate critical success.

2020 has been busy for Sinéad. She’s made the best of the COVID-19 pandemic by releasing “Quarantine Queen” in May, and anthem for the socially-isolated. “When the world got turned upside down, and we went into lockdown, life as we knew it changed catastrophically,” she said in a statement. “Though there are good sides to this, ie: the slower pace, appreciating the simple things and being able to relax, the chilling question that weighs on my heart is ‘am I gonna die alone?’ That worrying emotion is what brought about ‘Quarantine Queen.'” While the pandemic is not over, and folks should really keep their masks on, at least we now have “Stickin'” to help these summer months seem less of a trial and more of a triumph.