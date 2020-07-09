Naya Rivera & Josey Dorsey’s Cutest Mother/Son Moments: Their Most Adorable Pics Over The Years

Naya Rivera and Josey Dorsey are a seriously adorable duo! The doting mom has shared so many photos of her four-year-old son over the years, these are some of their cutest.

Glee star Naya Rivera is tragically presumed to have drowned after she rented a pontoon boat on July 8, accompanied by her four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey. “According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Rivera rented the boat at about 1 p.m. About three hours later, another boater found the child in the boat by himself,” CBS2 News Los Angeles confirmed. Thankfully Josey was found unharmed. The boy “told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat,” CBS Los Angeles also reported. Helicopters, drones and dive teams soon searched the lake for Naya.

Just one day prior to the tragic boating accident, the 33-year-old shared a photo cuddling up to her son sweetly to her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Just the two of us.” The adorable snap is just one of the many times Naya has proved she’s an incredible, doting mom with so much love for her mini-me son, whom she shares with ex Ryan Dorsey.

In March, Naya shared a pic to Instagram in an outfit seemingly inspired by the cult classic Clueless. She stood beside her mini me, who dressed in a grey tracksuit and black beanie, while holding a Woody doll. “Always bringing the [sunshine],” she captioned the mother-son snap.

Just a few months prior, Naya shared the cutest pic from Halloween 2019, of herself and little Josey dressed up in matching Batman and Batgirl costumes. The first image showed the Glee actor pouting for the camera and flashing her cape, while Josey wore a costume featuring a major six-pack. In the second pic, the pair shared a sweet kiss as they stood in front of a window inside their house. So adorable! Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of the mother-and-son duo.