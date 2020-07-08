Madison Prewett & Hannah Ann Sluss Reunite For Girls’ Night 4 Mos. After Peter Weber Drama

Calling all fans of ‘The Bachelor’! Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, who both competed for Peter Weber’s heart, have reunited for a girls night.

Peter Weber‘s exes are doing better than ever! The Bachelor finale contestants Hannah Ann Sluss, 24, and Madison Prewett, 24, have reunited for a sweet girls night — and they’re the duo we deserve! “On a date.. kinda nervous,” Madi captioned the July 7 post. In the three snaps, the girls posed in matching daisy duke denim shorts and protective face masks as they shared a picnic on top of a beachside cliff in Los Angeles.

Madi paired her ripped shorts with high-top white sneakers and a cropped peach tee. She also rocked a dozen bracelets and wristbands on her arm, and wore her super long brunette tresses in gorgeous, beachy waves. Meanwhile, Hannah Ann donned beige sneakers and paired her shorts with a black belt and black tank top. The pair looked seriously adorable as they hugged each other tight and enjoyed dinner from Erewhon Market

Other contestants who also appeared on Peter’s season of the reality dating show were quick to jump in the . comments section. “the kind of group date i wish i was on. ily guys !!!” Victoria Paul wrote, while finalist Kelsey Weier commented, “I miss you both!!!” Fans of the franchise will remember the very public dumping both women faced on live TV at the hands of their ex-boyfriend, who is now dating former contestant Kelley Flanagan.

In the two-part finale of the season, Hannah Ann came completely prepared to let Peter know exactly how she felt following their split. Hannah completely told Peter off for “taking away [her] first engagement” and urged him to “become a real man” if he really wants to be with someone in the future. And that wasn’t the only criticism Hannah made of her former flame. She also took to Instagram to share a stunning photo with pilot’s goggles on her shoulder. “Flyin’ solo,” Hannah Ann captioned the image. “No turbulence accepted. PERIOD.”