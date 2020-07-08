See Pic
Hollywood Life

Madison Prewett & Hannah Ann Sluss Reunite For Girls’ Night 4 Mos. After Peter Weber Drama

the bachelor
Madison Prewett & Hannah Ann Sluss have reunited. Image: ABC ABC
THE BACHELOR - "2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/Maarten de Boer) HANNAH ANN
Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah Ann Sluss and Dylan Barbour at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner on Friday March, 13 2020. 13 Mar 2020 Pictured: Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner on Friday March, 13 2020. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA629857_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 1" - Peter's romantic journey is coming to an unbelievable conclusion. After the shocking ending to the fantasy suite dates, Peter, Hannah and Madison travel to Alice Springs, Australia, on night one of a two-night, live special, season finale event on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, MARCH 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) HANNAH ANN, PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2402" - Hold your breath! Peter and Hannah B. pick up where they left off, with a conversation full of unresolved feelings for one another. Will Peter invite Hannah to join the other women? Or will he continue on his new quest to find love? How will he face the nine women who were on the group date, anxiously awaiting his decision? Find out on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JAN. 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/Eric McCandless) HANNAH ANN View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Calling all fans of ‘The Bachelor’! Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, who both competed for Peter Weber’s heart, have reunited for a girls night.

Peter Weber‘s exes are doing better than ever! The Bachelor finale contestants Hannah Ann Sluss, 24, and Madison Prewett, 24, have reunited for a sweet girls night — and they’re the duo we deserve! “On a date.. kinda nervous,” Madi captioned the July 7 post. In the three snaps, the girls posed in matching daisy duke denim shorts and protective face masks as they shared a picnic on top of a beachside cliff in Los Angeles.

Madi paired her ripped shorts with high-top white sneakers and a cropped peach tee. She also rocked a dozen bracelets and wristbands on her arm, and wore her super long brunette tresses in gorgeous, beachy waves. Meanwhile, Hannah Ann donned beige sneakers and paired her shorts with a black belt and black tank top. The pair looked seriously adorable as they hugged each other tight and enjoyed dinner from Erewhon Market

View this post on Instagram

On a date.. kinda nervous 👉🏼👈🏼

A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew) on

Other contestants who also appeared on Peter’s season of the reality dating show were quick to jump in the . comments section. “the kind of group date i wish i was on. ily guys !!!” Victoria Paul wrote, while finalist Kelsey Weier commented, “I miss you both!!!” Fans of the franchise will remember the very public dumping both women faced on live TV at the hands of their ex-boyfriend, who is now dating former contestant Kelley Flanagan.

the bachelor
Madison Prewett & Hannah Ann Sluss have reunited. Image: ABC

In the two-part finale of the season, Hannah Ann came completely prepared to let Peter know exactly how she felt following their split. Hannah completely told Peter off for “taking away [her] first engagement” and urged him to “become a real man” if he really wants to be with someone in the future. And that wasn’t the only criticism Hannah made of her former flame. She also took to Instagram to share a stunning photo with pilot’s goggles on her shoulder. “Flyin’ solo,” Hannah Ann captioned the image. “No turbulence accepted. PERIOD.”