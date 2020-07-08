Stormi Webster was hailed the ‘curly queen’ in an adorable photo of the two-year-old snapped at Utah’s Amangiri Resort. Kylie Jenner shared even more pictures of their desert getaway!

Kylie Jenner, 22, doesn’t pack lightly when she leaves town. This means her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, is just as well dressed as her mom amid vacations — and this rule certainly applied during their trip to Utah’s desert! On July 7, Kylie shared a photo of Stormi dressed in a toddler-sized version of a luxurious white robe while admiring a pond of koi fish. Stormi looked so cute with spiral curls, which fans gushed over in Kylie’s comments section.

“Her hair,” model Rose Bertman wrote and left a heart-eyes emoji, and beauty influencer Laila Loves commented, “Curly queen” and left a trail of pink heart emojis. As for Kylie, the cosmetics entrepreneur captioned the post, “Blessed.” In addition to her daughter, Kylie was also referring to the many other photos in the slideshow, which showed off the gorgeous desert views and modern architecture of the Amangiri Resort, located in Utah’s desert oasis known as Canyon Point.

Kylie and Stormi have been staying at the 600-acre resort — which has been visited by the likes of stars like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — since the beginning of July. Kylie has been joined for desert adventures like rock climbing by her friends Stassie Karanikolau, Maguire Amundsen, Harry Hudson, Fai Khadra and Zack Bia. Amid the trip, Kylie even challenged herself to walk across a wooden bridge that dangled over a deep gorge, much like one you’d expect to see in an adventure movie. Big sister and aunt Kendall Jenner, 24, also stayed at the Amangiri Resort, and shared photos of herself taking in a fireworks spectacle over the rocky terrain and boating with Fai on Instagram (see below).

One of Kylie’s vacation posts faced major backlash when she failed to tag a Black-owned clothing label. The makeup mogul was wearing Loud Brand Studios’ Drop Raw edge VASHTIE dress, and she eventually gave the brand a shout-out on her Instagram Story. However, Kylie also defended herself against an accusation that claimed she was “refusing” to tag the designer and “limiting” her comments!