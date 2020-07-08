See Pics
Kim Kardashian & More KarJenners Send Love To ‘Sweet & Silly’ Penelope On 8th Birthday

Music & Sports Editor

Happy Birthday, Penelope Disick! Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter turned eight-years-old today, and her family – from Kim Kardashian to Kris Jenner – proudly celebrated this beautiful girl.

It may not be a national holiday, but July 8 is near and dear to the hearts of Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans. Why? Because it’s Penelope Disick’s birthday! Arguably the cutest and most meme-worthy of the Kardashian grandchildren, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter turned 8 today, and her family couldn’t wait to celebrate such a significant milestone. Kris Jenner, 64, is always first to the party, and she wished her granddaughter a “#HappyBirthdayPenelope” while sharing a pair of adorable pictures. In one photo, it appears that a toddler Penelope is giving a massive hug to her cousin, North West.

Speaking of which, Kim Kardashian, 39, celebrated her niece’s birthday by remarking on how much of a good friend she is to her daughter, North, 7. “Happy Birthday Penelope!!!!! I love you so much, sweet silly girl! I really can’t believe you are 8 years old! I couldn’t have asked for a better bestie for North! You two together are so loving, and I know you will always have each other! I love you so much!” Kim also shared pictures of Penelope and North together, including two pics that had the young girls “twinning.”

Penelope and North’s friendship is well-known to any KUWTK fanatic. When it was North’s turn to turn 7, Kourtney celebrated “my Northie birthday girl” with a series of photos featuring the two little girls together. In the gallery, both North and Penelope wore similar tie-dye sweatshirts while posing outside on Kim and Kanye West’s ranch in Wyoming.

Where does the time go? It feels like it was just yesterday that Penelope was taking a tumble after getting smacked in the face with a car door. Now, she’s growing up and becoming quite the fashionista. There are no missteps when it comes to Penelope’s style. Just a few weeks before her birthday, she showed off a “Rustic Cowgirl Chic” look while on Kim and Kanye West’s ranch in Wyoming. With a pair of black Nike leggings, an oversized T-shirt, and some legit cowboy boots, Penelope was rocking a look while going horseback riding. A few days before she modeled this look, she wore a different pair of cowboy boots along with a dark blue coat and winter hat. Here’s to another year of great outfits. Happy Birthday, Penelope!