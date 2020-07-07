Rob Kardashian Is All Smiles During 4th Of July Party With Pals After Debuting Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian looks happier than ever in a new photo from his Fourth of July celebrations! The father of one shared a black and white snap with three pals on July 6, as they flashed their middle fingers and tongues at the camera.

Rob Kardashian clearly enjoyed his holiday weekend, as seen in a new photo the father of one shared to Instagram (seen here) on July 6. Rob, 33, is pictured smiling wide in the photobooth-style snap, which reads, “Happy 4th 2020.” He captioned the photo, “8701 (Usher voice) — referencing singer Usher‘s third studio album, released in August of 2001.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was surrounded by three pals in the photo: Designer/clothier Warren Lotas, Australian singer Parnia Porsche (also a Wild N’ Out model), Savas Oguz, a close friend of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, and another male friend, who goes by the private Instagram account name, “wildchild.”

Rob shared a look inside his Fourth of July celebrations not too long after he debuted a slimmer figure at his sister, Khloe’s 36th birthday in late June. Rob shared a number of photos from the lavish pink and white bash, including snaps with sister Kourtney Kardashian, her ex Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Savas Oguz.

In the caption of his photo with Tristan and Savas, Rob wrote, “Woo back baby” — having seemingly implied that he’ll be seen more in the public eye. Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know that a very private Rob hasn’t filmed with his famous family in quite some time due to issues with his weight — which the family has been vocal about in the past.

Rob shares a 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian with his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna. He shared a group photo of his daughter with her cousins True Thompson (Khloe and Tristan’s daughter), and Chicago and Saint West, (the daughter and son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) during the holiday weekend. The celeb kids enjoyed a day full of outdoor activities on Sunday, July 5.