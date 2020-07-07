See Pic
Hollywood Life

Rob Kardashian Is All Smiles During 4th Of July Party With Pals After Debuting Weight Loss

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian at the Arrivals for the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2011 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Arrivals for 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kim Kardashian West and brother Rob EA Sports Freestyle presents 'Facebreaker' Launch Party, Los Angeles, America - 03 Sep 2008 FaceBreaker is a boxing video game created by Fight Night developers, EA Canada. With a "cartoony" artistic style the game allows players to 'break' their opponents’ faces as it features 'real-time facial deformation'. The game also uses face-capture technology to allow players to capture and use their own image. As well as a host of normal characters there are several celebrity 'guest' characters, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Kim Kardashian.
Rob Kardashian Kardashian Khaos store opening, Las Vegas, America - 15 Dec 2011
Rob Kardashian RYU Restaurant grand opening, New York, America - 23 Apr 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Editor

Rob Kardashian looks happier than ever in a new photo from his Fourth of July celebrations! The father of one shared a black and white snap with three pals on July 6, as they flashed their middle fingers and tongues at the camera.

Rob Kardashian clearly enjoyed his holiday weekend, as seen in a new photo the father of one shared to Instagram (seen here) on July 6. Rob, 33, is pictured smiling wide in the photobooth-style snap, which reads, “Happy 4th 2020.” He captioned the photo, “8701 (Usher voice) — referencing singer Usher‘s third studio album, released in August of 2001.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was surrounded by three pals in the photo: Designer/clothier Warren Lotas, Australian singer Parnia Porsche (also a Wild N’ Out model), Savas Oguz, a close friend of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, and another male friend, who goes by the private Instagram account name, “wildchild.”

Rob Kardashian
Rob Kardashian in 2016. (Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Rob shared a look inside his Fourth of July celebrations not too long after he debuted a slimmer figure at his sister, Khloe’s 36th birthday in late June. Rob shared a number of photos from the lavish pink and white bash, including snaps with sister Kourtney Kardashian, her ex Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Savas Oguz.

In the caption of his photo with Tristan and Savas, Rob wrote, “Woo back baby” — having seemingly implied that he’ll be seen more in the public eye. Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know that a very private Rob hasn’t filmed with his famous family in quite some time due to issues with his weight — which the family has been vocal about in the past.

Rob shares a 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian with his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna. He shared a group photo of his daughter with her cousins True Thompson (Khloe and Tristan’s daughter), and Chicago and Saint West, (the daughter and son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) during the holiday weekend. The celeb kids enjoyed a day full of outdoor activities  on Sunday, July 5.