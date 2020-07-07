Donald Trump’s Niece Mary Accuses Uncle Of Cheating & Paying Someone To Take His SATs

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary L. Trump, claims he embraced ‘cheating as a way of life’, in her memoir, and says a proxy’s high SAT score helped him get accepted into Wharton business school.

UPDATE 07/07/20, 7:47pm EST: President Donald Trump is denying his niece Mary’s claims that he cheated on his SAT exams and that he had a complex relationship with his late father Fred.

“Mary Trump and her book’s publisher may claim to be acting in the public interest, but this book is clearly in the author’s own financial self-interest,” Sarah Matthews, the President’s Deputy Press Secretary, tells HollywoodLife about Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

She added, “President Trump has been in office for over three years working on behalf of the American people – why speak out now? The President describes the relationship he had with his father as warm and said his father was very good to him. He said his father was loving and not at all hard on him as a child. Also, the absurd SAT allegation is completely false.”

ORIGINAL: Donald Trump‘s niece, Mary L. Trump, 55, is about to release her tell-all memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, about how the dysfunction in her family led her uncle to become a cheater and reckless leader who “now threatens the world’s health, economic security and social fabric,” The New York Times reported.

In the book, the author, who has long been estranged from 74-year-old Trump, claims the U.S. president did a number of shocking things in his past that the public may not know about, including cheating on an SATs exam. She says he paid someone else to take the precollegiate test and the high score the proxy earned is one of the reasons Trump was able to get accepted into the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business school, the outlet further reported.

Trump, who was a high school student in Queens, NY at the time of the SATs test, later transferred to the prestigious Wharton business school as an undergraduate and has referred to the school as “the best school in the world” and “super genius stuff” when publicly discussing his educational background.

Mary explains that Trump’s alleged cheating on the SATs is one of the ways that he practiced “cheating as a way of life” and says that his position in one of New York’s wealthiest real-estate businesses is what helped to have “twisted behaviors” and see other people in “monetary terms”, the NYT reported.

In addition to writing about the cheating claim, Mary, who is a clinical psychologist, writes that Trump has the nine clinical criteria it takes for being a narcissist but she doesn’t think that label describes the full array of his psychological troubles. “The fact is Donald’s pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neurophysical tests that he’ll never sit for,” she wrote in the book.

“Donald has been institutionalized for most of his adult life, so there is no way to know how he would thrive, or even survive, on his own in the real world,” she further pointed out before touching upon his ego by adding, “Donald’s ego has been and is a fragile and inadequate barrier between him and the real world, which, thanks to his father’s money and power, he never had to negotiate by himself.”

Mary’s memoir is set to be released on July 14, but some members of her family, including Trump’s younger brother, Robert S. Trump, have been trying to stop the publication of the book since June, citing a confidentiality agreement she signed almost 20 years ago when she had a dispute over the will of Trump’s father, Fred Trump Sr. A New York judge has refused to stop the release of the book and will soon rule whether or not Mary herself violated the confidentiality agreement.