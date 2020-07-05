Tristan Thompson Shows Off His Toned Arms After Khloe K Shuts Down Their Engagement Speculation

Tristan Thompson was spotted looking as fit as could be while donning a sleeveless shirt that let his impressive muscles peek through during an errand run in Calabasas, CA.

Tristan Thompson, 29, proved he’s keeping in shape despite spending time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic when he stepped out to run errands on July 4! The basketball player showed up to a Rite Aid in Calabasas, CA and put his incredible muscles on display while wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt, black shorts, and black sandals. He also wore a black face mask to stay safe and could be seen holding two bags while getting into a car.

We’re not sure if Tristan was grabbing essentials for a 4th of July celebration with Khloe Kardashian, 36, and their daughter True, 2, but his outing comes after Khloe denied rumors that they were back together and engaged after fans noticed she was wearing a massive ring. “Wait… what? lol,” she tweeted in response to the speculation on July 2. She added, “I just came online and I’m even confused lol. Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking.”

Although Tristan and Khloe are not engaged, there have been reports that the two may be giving their relationship another try after splitting around Feb. 2018. The two have seemed pretty friendly while co-parenting their baby girl and have spent a lot of time together, including Khloe’s recent birthday on June 27. Tristan was spotted in many of Khloe’s party pics and she gave a shout-out of thanks to him when listing a number of people who helped plan the bash on social media.

Tristan has been regularly showing his love for Khloe by posting flirty comments on some of her social media posts these past few months, so it’s clear to see that he still adores the mother of his little girl. He recently took to his Instagram story to share a photo of a cardboard cutout of Khloe rocking a denim jumpsuit and captioned it “lawd gawd” along with two heart-eyed emojis. The snapshot was taken at her 36th birthday bash, where he seemed to have a fantastic time.

He also celebrated his ex’s special day by posting an adorable family pic that included him, Khloe and True smiling and laying down together. He captioned it with a loving birthday message.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”