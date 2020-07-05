Hailey Baldwin Bieber may be quarantined indoors with husband Justin Bieber, but she still got dressed in Fourth of July themed attire for the occasion.

Hailey Baldwin is the biggest fan of her husband Justin Bieber‘s clothing collection! The supermodel, 23, celebrated the Fourth of July in a tie dye outfit from Drew House, which she wore over a red bikini. Hailey took to Instagram on Independence Day to share a mirror selfie with her millions of followers, showing off the red, green, yellow, orange and purple sweat pants and hoodie, along with the strapless red bikini she wore underneath.

She also accessorized with a pink tie dye bucket hat and gold jewelry including large hoop earrings, necklaces and a watch. Demi Lovato quickly jumped in the comments section of the post, writing “NEED,” while another former Disney star, Vanessa Hudgens commented, “Kayoooote.” Thousands of other fans also dropped flame and heart eye emojis, too!

It comes just a few days after the international model showed off her her recent Utah getaway with Justin. In a snap from the trip, she lounged on a cream colored outdoor chez lounge wearing her tangerine hued two-piece by Triangl. Hailey’s taut core and glowing tan were on full display in the image, likely taken by her adoring hubby.

Of course, this wasn’t the only image from her latest excursion that Hailey shared with her fans. Hailey gave her over 27 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her and Justin’s road trip in a carousel post on the same day, featuring the model basking in a pool and sharing a smooch with her beau. “Went on a road trip pt. 1,” she captioned the series of images.

Hailey’s recent trip with Justin to Utah comes just after the model was spotted with Bella Hadid, 23, in Italy for a work-affiliated trip. The two models caused quite a stir among their fans when they were spotted sporting bikinis on a yacht near the Italian island of Sardinia on June 23. However, the trip was indeed “for work, something they have genuinely missed these past few months,” sources shared EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. Now that she’s stateside again, it appears she’s spending as much time as she can, soaking up the sun!