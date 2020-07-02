Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party was five days ago, yet she’s still sharing new video of daughter True at the bash. The tot looked so adorable in a glittery dress, snacking on fruit while dancing next to a pool.

Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday party on June 27 is the gift that keeps on giving to her fans. On July 2, she shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram stories of her daughter True Thompson being such a cutie at the pink-themed bash. The two-year-old wore a dress that matched her mama’s featuring a mesh layer of crystals that reflected light and colors. While it appeared gold in a mother-daughter photo of their twinning outfits, True’s dress looked pink as it shimmered while she stood next to floating pink rose displays in host Kylie Jenner‘s pool.

True could be seen doing a little dance by bopping up and down. By the point that the video was taken, the party was well underway and the sun was already going down. Tutu was barefoot, kicking off the shiny rose-gold lace up boots that she wore with the dress earlier in the party in her coordinated outfit photo with Khloe. You can see that snapshot below.

True had a bowl of frozen yogurt from one of the event’s several fro-yo and ice cream carts, but it was filled with yellow fruits on top like pineapple. She’s already a healthy snacker just like her mama, despite the event having every kind of sweet treat and desert imaginable. While Khloe’s guest list was tight due to social gathering restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, her food and decor for those present was enough for a massive sized bash.

Khloe even acknowledged as much in a thank-you photo-laden Instagram post, where shared “My magical birthday party details,” and added, “The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR!” She wasn’t kidding, as pink balloon displays were everywhere, including behind True in the cute dancing video. The Kar-Jenner’s favorite florist Jeff Leatham provided pink blooms — especially roses — all over Kylie’s home where the event took place. Finally there were desert tables with every kind of sugary delight imaginable.

The greatest gift to come out of Khloe’s birthday party was the re-emergence of her younger brother Rob Kardashian, 33, along with his newly slimmed down body. Fans when wild when photos of a smiling, confident and trim Rob appeared on his and Khloe’s social media accounts from the party. The only male Kardashian sibling had become a bit of a recluse in recent years, so it warmed the hearts of fans to see him happy and socializing with his family and friends again.