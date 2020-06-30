Tati Westbrook Apologizes To James Charles For ‘Bye Sister,’ Says Shane Dawson & Jeffree Star ‘Manipulated’ Her

Tati Westbrook tearfully apologized to James Charles for her explosive 2019 ‘Bye Sister’ video, and claimed that Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star ‘manipulated’ her into posting it.

Tati Westbrook is apologizing for her part in “Dramageddon 2.0,” her vicious feud with fellow beauty YouTuber James Charles in 2019. Tati, 37, released an explosive new video on June 30, in which she tearfully claimed that she was “used, coerced, and manipulated” by famous YouTubers Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star into making the infamous “Bye Sister” video. During their feud, Tati would later accuse James of being a predator and a “danger to society.” James, 19, denied the claims in a response video. You can watch Tati’s full 40-minute apology below.

“”I’m really sorry James. And I’ve said that privately, but I want you to hear it publicly,” Tati said in her new video, titled BREAKING MY SILENCE. Tati claims that in December 2019, she shared “inappropriate” texts and DMs from James with Shane. That same year, Jeffree apparently “started talking a lot more crap about James Charles than usual.” Shane and Jeffree allegedly pushed her into uploading the “Bye Sister” video. Tati said she had “concerns” about James’ behavior, and they were elevated after she “talked to Shane Dawson.”

“I did not lie in that video. I never called James Charles a predator,” Tati said in her new video. “I never said James Charles was a a ‘danger to society.’ My video was not made with any malice. I did not publicly air any of the horrific accusations that were being made behind the scenes.” She went on to say that she can usually “spot manipulation and deceit from a mile away,” but her “guard was down.”

The Halo Beauty Brand head was upset at the time that James had done a sponsorship for Sugar Bear Hair Care, one of her competitors. While dealing with that perceived betrayal, Tati said she let “others” manipulate and “gaslight” her into calling out the beautuber. “Bye Sister” was one of the biggest regrets of her life. She and James have apparently spoken and cleared the air. He hasn’t commented publicly on Tati’s new video at the time. “Follow your heart,” she said. “Because I thought I was following mine but I was listening to the wrong people.”

Shane responded to Tati’s allegations on social media. In a tweet (since deleted), he wrote, “THIS IS A F**KING LIE AND IM LOSING MY MIND!!!” He also went on Instagram Live and filmed his reaction to watching the video. “You are so manipulative. You are fake crying! That is not real!” he yelled. Jeffree has not commented at this time.

Shane is the subject of multiple controversies right now. He was called out for doing blackface in past videos and apologized on June 26. “I should have lost my career,” he admitted. Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith also slammed him for a horrific video that resurfaced, showing him pretending to inappropriately touch himself while looking at a poster of Willow Smith, then 11.