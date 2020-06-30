Lily-Rose Depp, 21, Braves France’s Heat With Tiny Green Crop Top & Silky Black Miniskirt

Lily-Rose Depp looked like a true vogue girl in a dainty bandeau top, delicate skirt and ballerina heels on the streets of Paris.

Lily-Rose Depp, 21, embodies French girl style. The model channeled that feminine yet effortless style that France prides itself on in a strapless green crop top paired with a flowy black miniskirt while ambling around Paris on June 29. Her accessories weren’t too flamboyant (a French no-no), but made enough of a statement: a micro purse, ballerina pump heels and cateye shades. A pair of Apple earphones being put to use — not AirPods, mind you — tied together this cosmopolitan look.

Lily-Rose was pictured alone amid her quarantine with her mother, French singer Vanessa Paradis, 47, in Paris. She’s also in the city with her little brother Jack Depp, 18, who is essentially the doppelgänger of their father Johnny Depp, 57. Just take a look at these photos of Jack out and about with his girlfriend, French model Camille Jansen, on May 21!

The King actress appeared unbothered as more and more PDA photos of her former co-star and ex Timothée Chalamet, 24, with actress Eiza González, 30, continue to pop up. Photos of the pair getting passionate in a hot tub made the world blush after surfacing on June 25, amid their romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico!

Timothée and Eiza were later seen having a date on the beach, and then taking a walk in Los Angeles on the same day Lily-Rose took her walk in France’s capital. Timothée confirmed his breakup with Lily-Rose in the May issue of British Vogue, in which he described himself as “currently single” at the time. They had last been seen together during their romantic trip to Capri, Italy in Sept. 2019. The former French lovers first sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2018.

Alas, Lily-Rose is living her best single life — in quarantine! Vanessa and Johnny’s daughter rang in her 21st birthday on May 27, and thanked her nearly four million Instagram followers for “the love” in a pretty Instagram photo (see above). Now, restaurants and other businesses are opening back up in Paris, and face masks are no longer necessary in public areas (Lily-Rose was pictured without one). Safety precautions are still being taken, though.