KJ Apa Looks Unrecognizable With New Beard: See Pic & 4 More Hunks With Quarantine Facial Hair 

Good afternoon to KJ Apa and his sultry beard! The ‘Riverdale’ star showed off a longer, grizzly beard on Instagram, June 29 — just a few weeks after he first debuted minimal facial hair. See KJ and more celebs, including Pauly D, with quarantine beards!

What’s better than a clean shaven KJ Apa? — A bearded KJ Apa! The Riverdale star, 23, debuted a full brunette beard in a new selfie celebrating Pride on June 29. KJ’s brunette hair, which he’s been growing while in quarantine, appeared to be blowing in the wind in the outdoor snap.

Fans of the actor will know that his longer locks and voluminous beard are completely different from his usual freshly shaved face and shorter reddish-brunette hair. Many Instagram users pointed out that the actor’s quarantine makeover makes him unrecognizable. While that may be true, KJ is still as handsome as ever.

The actor joins a slew of male stars who’ve grown facial hair during quarantine, which began around early March in most states. Diddy grew out his hair while at home in LA amid the global health crisis (COVID-19). The hip hop legend showed off a salt and pepper beard and matching hair in March — making him one of the first hunks of Hollywood to debut new quarantine hair.

DJ Pauly D was also one of the first male stars to debut a quarantine beard in the middle of May. The Jersey Shore veteran shared a quick glimpse of his well kept, dark beard in a video on Instagram — calling his new look, a “new flex.”

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade, took his quarantine makeover to another level having recently dyed his hair both pink and fiery red. The Miami Heat legend, who normally rocks a full beard, has kept his facial hair growing throughout quarantine. And, he’s back to brunette hair, following his colorful dye jobs.

