KJ Apa Looks Unrecognizable With New Beard: See Pic & 4 More Hunks With Quarantine Facial Hair 

Shutterstock
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Roberts makes a stop at a Rite Aid while out looking for essentials during the lockdown. Emma wore a mask to protect her face. Pictured: Emma Roberts BACKGRID USA 4 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emily Ratajkowski shows off her flat, toned stomach while getting picked up by a friend at her LA home, seemingly flaunting "stay at home" orders that ask people not to socialize, and to only go out for essential errands. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The new normal in LA is finding a place to eat dinner other than home. Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green, and kids were seen enjoying a picnic on a park bench during the COVID-19 lockdown. The family didn't seem too concerned about the pandemic as they lunched in close proximity to other people and let the kids run around. The family stopped by a restaurant to get coffee after eating to-go food from Erewhon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 4 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Good afternoon to KJ Apa and his sultry beard! The ‘Riverdale’ star showed off a longer, grizzly beard on Instagram, June 29 — just a few weeks after he first debuted minimal facial hair. See KJ and more celebs, including Pauly D, with quarantine beards!

What’s better than a clean shaven KJ Apa? — A bearded KJ Apa! The Riverdale star, 23, debuted a full brunette beard in a new selfie celebrating Pride on June 29. KJ’s brunette hair, which he’s been growing while in quarantine, appeared to be blowing in the wind in the outdoor snap.

(Photo credit: KJ Apa/Instagram)  

Fans of the actor will know that his longer locks and voluminous beard are completely different from his usual freshly shaved face and shorter reddish-brunette hair. Many Instagram users pointed out that the actor’s quarantine makeover makes him unrecognizable. While that may be true, KJ is still as handsome as ever.

(Photo credit: Shutterstock) 

The actor joins a slew of male stars who’ve grown facial hair during quarantine, which began around early March in most states. Diddy grew out his hair while at home in LA amid the global health crisis (COVID-19). The hip hop legend showed off a salt and pepper beard and matching hair in March — making him one of the first hunks of Hollywood to debut new quarantine hair.

(Video credit: Diddy/Instagram) 

DJ Pauly D was also one of the first male stars to debut a quarantine beard in the middle of May. The Jersey Shore veteran shared a quick glimpse of his well kept, dark beard in a video on Instagram — calling his new look, a “new flex.”

(Video credit: Pauly D/Instagram) 

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade, took his quarantine makeover to another level having recently dyed his hair both pink and fiery red. The Miami Heat legend, who normally rocks a full beard, has kept his facial hair growing throughout quarantine. And, he’s back to brunette hair, following his colorful dye jobs.

(Photo credit: Dwyane Wade/Instagram) 