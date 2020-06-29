Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Slim Waist In New Post-Baby Pic

Two months after giving birth to her first child, Iggy Azalea showed off a new photo of her slim, post-baby figure on Instagram.

Iggy Azalea, 30, has wasted no time getting her pre-baby body back after secretly giving birth at the end of April. The rapper posted yet another new photo of herself on June 28. This time, her thin waist is on full display, as she’s lounging on a cement wall in a tight jumpsuit. To complete her glammed-up look, Iggy has her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail.

Although it was speculated that Iggy was pregnant at the end of 2019, she never actually confirmed that she was expecting a child. Iggy laid low throughout the first several months of 2020, but finally returned to social media at the beginning of May. At that time, it was rumored that she had given birth, but Iggy stayed quiet about the speculation.

It wasn’t until June 10 that Iggy actually confirmed that she had welcomed a son. In her message to fans, which was posted on her Instagram Story, she explained that she plans to keep her little one out of the spotlight. “I have a son,” she wrote. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Iggy noticeably didn’t mention her son’s father in the post, but it’s expected that the dad is Playboi Carti. The two have been together since 2018, but they’ve made a point to keep their relationship very low-key and out of the public eye as much as possible.

Iggy previously dated A$AP Rocky from 2011-2012. After the split, she started dating NBA star, Nick Young, in 2013, and they were engaged the following June. However, Iggy broke off the engagement less than one year later after she caught Nick cheating on her with his ex, Keonna Green. Keonna and Nick have been together ever since, and welcomed children in 2016 and 2019, in addition to the son they already had together.