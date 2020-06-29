Chris Pine Shows Off His Muscular Legs In Shorts & Fans Are Swooning Over How Good He Looks

Fans can’t get over Chris Pine and his massive leg muscles, as seen in new viral photos! The actor and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis were spotted shopping in LA when Chris trolled the paparazzi in a white protective mask.

Chris Pine is looking fine in new photos while out with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis in LA on June 20. The actor, 39, has been a hot topic on social media after the new snaps exposed his incredibly muscular legs in a pair of over-the-knee navy shorts. In other viral photos, Chris is pictured mimicking photographers by pretending to take photos with his hands.

Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis running errands in LA on June 20, 2020. (Photo credit: SL,Terma/BACKGRID)

Chris and Annabelle stopped at a Dunkin’ Donuts location in Los Feliz, Los Angeles during their shopping day. The usually private couple also hit up Skylight Books in Los Angeles, where Chris purchased a bag of items in a white protective mask.

“Double swoon. Books, small business support, and public safety,” one fan tweeted in response to separate viral photos (mentioned above) from the outing. A bunch of Twitter users commented on the actor’s “toned” and “sexy” legs.

help why does chris pine have such nice legs — sam ☄️ | DS STAN AWARDS (@KALLUZEBS) June 29, 2020

Some fans expressed how unexpectedly envious they are of his fit physique.

Didn’t think today would be the day I wished I had Chris Pine’s legs but what can you do — Paul Palmeri (@ThisPaul) June 29, 2020

The I Am The Night actor donned a grey tee under a denim jacket. He stepped out in white sneakers and kept a pair of tinted sunglasses hanging from the v-neck of his shirt. Meanwhile, The Mummy actress, 35, sported a fresh face and a ponytail. She wore slip-on shoes, jeans and an oversized black top.

Chris and Annabelle have been quarantining together in Los Angeles. They’ve been photographed on multiple occasions, grabbing necessities and groceries amid the global health crisis (COVID-19). Additionally, Chris and Annabelle are staying in shape with outdoor walks around their neighborhood. They were seen on a sunny stroll together at the end of April in matching handkerchiefs and black tanks.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in March of 2018 when they were spotted walking at Heathrow Airport together. In July of that same year, the couple confirmed their relationship while walking hand-in-hand in London. A few months later, Chris and Annabelle were seen vacationing on a yacht in Italy with his parents in August. And, the rest is history!