‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Cole DeBoer Shows Off His Ripped Arm Muscles While Bonding With Daughter Layne, 1

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Cole DeBoer and his mini-me Layne are truly the most adorable daddy-daughter duo in this new snap.

Cole DeBoer and Chelsea Houska’s daughter Layne DeBoer, 1, has her daddy wrapped around her little finger — literally! The proud father took to Instagram on June 26 to share the most adorable snap of him and little Layne. “The saying is true, she has daddy wrapped around her little finger,” the Teen Mom 2 star captioned the shot. Cole was seen sitting on the grass in a white tank top, which showed off his tattoos and bulging arm muscles, and a pair of salmon colored shorts.

He made a kissy face as his mini-me sat beside him in a tiny orange camping chair, and held her little finger up to his face. The adorable tot rocked a leopard print top and matching shorts, and her blonde hair was pulled back into two tiny buns. Too cute!

Earlier in the month, the 31-year-old shared an update on the farmhouse that he and Chelsea are building in South Dakota. This included newly-installed roofing, windows, and a spacious front porch! “I have a feeling a LOT of memories will be made on this front porch,” read the caption under one photo, which showed Chelsea relaxing on the front of her future family’s home on June 10. The wooden walls were still exposed, but in the next photo shared on June 13, the panels were covered in TyVek HomeWrap, the windows had been placed and a roof attached.

The mom-of-three also gave a likely timeline as to when she, Cole and their kids Watson DeBoer, 3, Aubree-Lind DeBoer, 10, and Layne will finally move into their new farm pad. “A lot of people are asking when our move in date is, and it’s looking like November! Which means we will hopefully get to decorate this house for Christmas this year! Why am I so excited about that?! Lol!,” Chelsea gushed.

This farmhouse has been a long time in the making! Chelsea and Cole launched their new property’s Instagram page with a video of the gorgeous farmland on Jan. 11, and have been taking fans along for the journey as the parents build their home from the ground up.