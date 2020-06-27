Jada Pinkett Smith is using her voice to call for change! The actress was joined by her children when she spoke at a rally demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Jada Pinkett Smith is such a great role model for her kids! The mom-of-two led by example when she attended a Black Lives Matter rally, and was joined by daughter Willow Smith, 19, and son Jaden Smith, 21. The Girls Trip star, 48, joined the protest at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on June 25 and called for justice for Breonna Taylor. The then 26-year-old was fatally shot by Louisville cops in her own apartment on March 13. Breonna was sleeping in her bed with her boyfriend when officers forcefully entered her apartment after obtaining a “no-knock” search warrant.

Using her voice for good, Jada addressed the crowd at the Kentucky rally, as she stood beside Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer. “It’s my pleasure to stand here next to this woman and to stand here with you,” she began. “One thing I want you to know [is] that it does not go unseen that the revolution and the fight stands on your shoulders. “Now, Tamika can’t get out there today to shake all of your hands for your love and for your courage, but I want you to know that we want to say thank you, because it is you standing out here that’s gonna keep shining a light on Breonna’s name.”

Jada continued, “And what we need is justice for our sister Breonna and that’s why we are here today, and that’s why my family is here today,” the Red Table Talk host continued. “From one family to another, to Tamika — we wanted to come here, show our love and amplify your voice and amplify the life of your daughter. We love you.”

Proud son Jaden later took to Instagram to share a snap of himself with his mom and sister at the rally. “No Justice, No Peace. This Is Going To Be A Life Long Battle For Our Generation, Buckle Up, and get ready to vote,” he captioned the shot, which showed the trio wearing matching orange “Until Freedom” shirts, and protective face masks.